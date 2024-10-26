IFP ExclusiveMiddle EastSecurityViews

Analyst: Iran’s potential response to Israel strikes will have far-reaching implication

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Missile Attack Israel

In the wake of Israel's recent military strikes on Iranian military bases in Tehran, Ilam, and Khuzestan provinces, political analyst Ahmad Zeidabadi has highlighted the complex implications of Iran's potential responses.

Zeidabadi wrote in his Telegram channel on Saturday that the next move by Iran will be crucial in shaping the trajectory of the crisis.

Following extensive propaganda and heightened expectations over the past 25 days, Israel’s attack on several military targets in Iran has created a situation where the Islamic Republic must carefully consider its response, he wrote.

He pointed out that an immediate retaliation by Iran could escalate the conflict, leading to significant political and economic consequences, including inadvertently aiding Donald Trump’s election campaign in the United States.

On the other hand, any delay or lack of response could intensify pressure from hardline factions within Iran, accusing the government of surrendering and causing political unrest, he opined.

Zeidabadi suggests that “Israel’s calculated attack, which fell short of the highest expectations, was designed to create uncertainty within Iran’s decision-making bodies.”

The strategic ambiguity complicates Iran’s response, making the situation both simpler and more challenging, he said, adding Iran’s next move will ultimately determine which of the potential scenarios in this crisis will unfold.

The political pundit underlined that the stakes are high, and the outcome of this geopolitical chess game will have far-reaching implications for regional stability and international relations.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks