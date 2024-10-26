Analyst: Iran’s potential response to Israel strikes will have far-reaching implication

Zeidabadi wrote in his Telegram channel on Saturday that the next move by Iran will be crucial in shaping the trajectory of the crisis.

Following extensive propaganda and heightened expectations over the past 25 days, Israel’s attack on several military targets in Iran has created a situation where the Islamic Republic must carefully consider its response, he wrote.

He pointed out that an immediate retaliation by Iran could escalate the conflict, leading to significant political and economic consequences, including inadvertently aiding Donald Trump’s election campaign in the United States.

On the other hand, any delay or lack of response could intensify pressure from hardline factions within Iran, accusing the government of surrendering and causing political unrest, he opined.

Zeidabadi suggests that “Israel’s calculated attack, which fell short of the highest expectations, was designed to create uncertainty within Iran’s decision-making bodies.”

The strategic ambiguity complicates Iran’s response, making the situation both simpler and more challenging, he said, adding Iran’s next move will ultimately determine which of the potential scenarios in this crisis will unfold.

The political pundit underlined that the stakes are high, and the outcome of this geopolitical chess game will have far-reaching implications for regional stability and international relations.