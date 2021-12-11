Iran reports lowest daily Covid-19 infection cases in 15 months

The downward trend in the number of Covid-19 fatalities and infection cases in Iran continues.

The Health Ministry reported nearly 1700 new cases on Saturday which is the lowest in well over 15 months. It also registered 58 new deaths.

Earlier in the day, Iran declared 321 cities as blue zones with very low risk from Covid-19 while reporting that the country currently has no coronavirus red zones, having very high risk.

The decreasing coronavirus cases and deaths in Iran are largely attributed to the intensified nationwide vaccination campaign.

The latest Health Ministry figures shows that a total of nearly 110,000,000 vaccine doses have been administered nationwide with over 49,000,000 people fully vaccinated.

The Islamic Republic has imported tens of millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses and stepped up domestic production of several types of jabs over the past months.