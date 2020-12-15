All Equipment in School Students’ Research Centres Built Domestically: Iran

A senior Iranian official says all the equipment used in school students’ research centres in the country is built domestically.

Sorena Sattari, the vice president for science and technology, noted thousands of pieces of equipment have been supplied to such research centres.

“Some 9,000 items of equipment have been supplied to [students’] research centres in the past 8 years,” he said in a ceremony to equip dozens of such centres.

“School Students’ research centres had already been equipped in the fields of biotechnology, stem cells and aerospace, but today, we are seeing [them being fitted with] new equipment,” said the vice president.

“A new ecosystem should emerge in the education domain and new changes should take place,” he said.

“Of course, these changes do not happen overnight; rather, the take place through a constant campaign and relentless efforts,” he added.

“The training that school students receive should be in line with the needs of society,” he explained.