Aide to Iranian FM: Iran wants good relations with neighbors including Saudi Arabia

Alireza Enayati added that talks with Saudi Arabia are at their initial stage and “we want good relations with all neighbors”.

Enayati however said progress was made in previous rounds of talks with Riyadh, mediated by Iraq.

He also said Iran signed security pacts with some neighbors including Saudi Arabia.

The aide to the Iranian foreign minister also spoke about the Baghdad II Conference in Jordan’s capital Amman, saying there was a feeling of cooperation in the meeting to help Iraq.

Enayati stressed that the meeting between Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Saudi counterpart was a friendly one.

He added that in the meeting between Amirabdollahian and King Abdullah II of Jordan, the prospect of expanding relations between the two countries was discussed.

On Israel’s threats against Iran, he said the threats do not worry the Islamic Republic and that Tehran is ready to respond to any aggression.

Enayati further pointed to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and said the country welcomes efforts by neighbors to revive the agreement.