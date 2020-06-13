Afghan Envoy Summoned over Offensive Moves against Iran Diplomatic Sites

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Tehran over recent offensive moves made against the Iranian diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

The Ambassador of Afghanistan to Tehran went to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday morning to provide an explanation for a series of recent moves against the Iranian diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

It came after the moves by a small group of certain political currents with a record of opposition to the Islamic Republic of Iran and to the good neighbourliness between Iran and Afghanistan.

The groups recently made a series of insulting moves and violated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy and other missions in Afghanistan under the pretext that a number of Afghan nationals who had plans for illegal entry into Iran or had entered Iran illegally with the help of traffickers have died.

In the Saturday meeting in Tehran, Director General of West Asia of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concern about the impact of the wrong measures by that small group on the neighbourly relations between Iran and Afghanistan.