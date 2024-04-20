Aerial attack caused no damage: Iran foreign minister

Amirabdollahian addressed a meeting of the ambassadors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in New York on Friday.

He outlined Iran’s views regarding the Palestinian issue and the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, as well as Iran’s legitimate defense against the Israeli attacks.

The minister underlined that Iran’s recent retaliatory operation against the Israeli military targets was carried out in line with the principle of legitimate defense and international law.

He noted that although Iran was able to carry out this operation in a wider radius, it targeted only the military positions of the Zionist regime from which the April 1 attack on Iran’s embassy in Damascus had been launched.

The diplomat underscored that Iran could achieve its goals through a minimum response.

Iran managed to show its decisive determination and hit the bases used to attack the Iranian embassy and send its message to the Zionist regime, he added.

He warned that if the Israeli regime makes another wrong move and takes action against Iran’s interests, Tehran’s next response will be immediate, maximal and decisive, and this message has been clearly conveyed to the US and other sides.

Amirabdollahian pointed to the downing of a number of micro aerial vehicles by Iran’s air defense systems in Isfahan.

He said the Zionist regime’s supporters were desperately trying to make a victory out of their defeat by overestimating the issue while the downed objects caused no casualties or material damages.

He stated that the root cause of the current crisis must be taken into account, which is warmongering, genocide and war crimes committed by the Israeli regime against Gaza and the West Bank.

If the Israeli war against Gaza stops, peace will be restored to the entire region, and all countries, including Iran will benefit from it, he noted.

The foreign minister stressed that the security of the region is of great importance for Iran, saying the Zionist regime is massacring defenseless Palestinian children and women in Gaza with the support of its allies, including the US.

After the Iranian minister’s speech, the ambassadors of the OIC members expressed their views about Palestine and Iran’s legitimate response to the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression.