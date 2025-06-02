AEOI chief: Pre-revolution nuclear consortium proposal by US was deceptive

Speaking to Iranian media on Sunday, Eslami recalled that the US had advised Iran not to pursue an independent nuclear fuel cycle, instead offering a consortium plan.

“They took $1 billion from the Shah and formed the consortium in France. But once established, they claimed non-European countries could not be members,” he said.

A joint Iranian-French company was created to overcome this, but it yielded no advantage, and Iran’s assets were taken, he added.

The remarks come as the idea has recently been raised again to tackle the outstanding nuclear issue with Iran.

Eslami emphasized that uranium enrichment is fundamental to Iran’s nuclear industry and a red line for the country.

“No one can deny Iran the right to enrich uranium. Without enrichment, we cannot conduct our research or produce isotopes for industrial use,” he said.

He reiterated that the Foreign Ministry handles negotiations, but maintained that Iran’s nuclear advances are lawful responses to sanctions and aimed at achieving energy independence. “Iran will not return to the past,” Eslami said.