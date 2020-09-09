A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 9

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Condemns Charlie Hebdo’s Anti-Islam Cartoon

2- Flu Vaccine Being Pre-Sold with Astronomical Prices

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- India Seeking to Resolve Issues between Iran, Arab States

2- Japan Has Offered Iran to Exchange Oil with Grains

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Cohen Says Trump Hates Obama, Insults Mandela

2- Will Cohen’s Book Make Elections More Difficult for Trump?

3- Iran Leader Urges Muslims in West Asia to Be More Vigilant

4- Iran, UAE on Path of Confrontation: A Deal that Changes Equations

5- Risk of Third, Fourth Waves of COVID-19 in Autumn

* One Million Iranian Children at Risk Until End of Pandemic

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Health Minister to WHO Chief: It’s Time for Global Call to End US Sanctions on Iran

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Islamophobia on Pretext of Freedom of Speech

* A Report on Reactions to Charlie Hebdo’s Reprinting of Offensive Cartoon

2- Fear of China Takes Indians to Tehran

* Foreign Ministers of Iran, India Meet 48 Hours after DMs’ Meeting

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran, Turkey Hold Economic Talks

2- Vaezi: Russia Is Sustainable, Effective Partner of Iran

Javan Newspaper:

1- West’s Main Plot Shouldn’t Be Forgotten amid French Politics

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: Unforgivable Sin of Insulting Prophet Aimed at Diverting Attentions Away from Zionists’ Plot

2- Unprecedented Revelation of Secrets about Trump, His Wife’s Corruption Band

3- Necessity of Taking United Decision on Issue of Palestine, UAE’s Treacherous Deal with Zionist Regime

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Conspiracy to Forget American-Zionist Plot

* Iran Leader Condemns French Magazine’s Insult to Prophet Muhammad

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Biden and Iran: Fears and Hopes

2- Rouhani: Iran, Turkey Have No Way but to Reinforce Their Cooperation

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Health Minister Urges WHO Chief to Provide Iran with Medicine, Humanitarian Items

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Emergence of Parliamentary Neo-Populism

2- Rouhani: Iran-Turkey Ties to Be Reinforced to Overcome Conspiracies