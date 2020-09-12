A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on September 12

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, September 12, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Pence: Trump Imposed Harshest Sanctions against Iran

2- Interior Minister Says Run-Off Elections Held Satisfactorily

3- Iran Has Not Received Lawsuit Filed by Canada, Won’t Do So

4- Zarif: Europe Must Reject US Economic Terrorism

5- Rouhani Inaugurates 28 National Plans in Special Economic Zones

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Normalization of Ties with Israel Test of Muslim World’s Sensitivity: Official

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Iran and Fate of US Elections [Editorial]

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Consequences of Zarif’s Decisive Trip to Europe

* Zarif to Visit Europe after One Year

2- Interior Minister: If Coronavirus Pandemic Lingers on, We’ll Learn from Friday Run-Off Votes for 2021 Presidential Elections

3- Iran’s Central Bank Says Trying to Control Inflation, Stabilize Markets, Provide Forex

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Government’s Strange Decision to Support Stock Market

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Yemen Launches Drone, Missile Attack on Important Target in Heart of Riyadh

2- Iran Shows Off Its Defensive Power from Persian Gulf to Indian Ocean

3- Iran Inaugurates 58 National Projects in Free, Special Zones

Iran Newspaper:

1- Investors Must Be Provided with All Facilities They Need: Rouhani

2- Practical Alliances to Be Formed to Counter Trump’s Unilateralism Following US Elections

3- Iran Army Shows Off Its Capabilities

Jame Jam Newspaper:

1- Griefs of Britain: UK-EU Talks over Brexit Reach Deadlock

2- Mechanism of Blackmailing: E3 FMs Say Iran Must Return to Nuclear Commitments

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Nationwide Gatherings in Condemnation of Insult to Quran, Prophet

2- 21,000 Economic Activists Haven’t Returned Forex Revenues

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Entire Iran Protest French Magazine by Chanting ‘Labbayk Ya Rasoul-Allah’

2- Ansarullah Attacks Riyadh Strategic Centre with Missile, Drone

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Biden: I’ll Return to JCPOA

2- Trump: I’ll Reach Deal with Iran in One Month

3- Iran Refutes Microsoft’s Claim about Attempt to Target US Elections

4- Continued Talks for Increasing Number of Foreign Flights

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Parliament Once Again Summons Rouhani’s Ministers

2- Stock Market Waiting for Election of US President

3- Troubles of Biden’s Presidency for Putin