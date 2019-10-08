A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 8

Abrar:

1- White House: US Worried about Kurds as Turkey Attacks Northern Syria

2- Lebanon 24: Bin Salman Has Decided to Zero Out His Problems with Iran

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Chinese Killing Time: CNPC Leaves South Pars without Paying Compensation

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Russians Covertly Infiltrating into US: New York Times

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani’s VP: Americans’ Plan Has Failed

2- Zarif Denies Iran’s Envoy Target of Biological Assassination

3- Leaving the War or Just a Deal?

* Multi-Faceted Reasons of US Troops Withdrawal from Syria

Etemad:

1- One Parliament and 17 Women

* Last Intra-Parliamentary Elections Held in Iran Legislature

2- Government Spokesman: We’ll Stand by Iraqi People

3- Erdogan’s Dream Realized: Trump Stops Supporting Kurds with Single Phone Call

Ettela’at:

1- Worldwide Protests against Climate Change

2- Government Resolved to Develop Underprivileged Regions to Realize Justice: VP

Hamshahri:

1- Unemployment Rate Decreases in Iran: Less than 3 Million People Jobless

Javan:

1- US Betrays Its Allies

2- Iraq National Security Advisor: Plot to Overthrow Iraq Gov’t Failed

Kayhan:

1- Iran Leader’s Message to Assad: Syrian People Our Red Line

2- Le Figaro: Balance of Power Changed in Favour of Iran

Mardom Salari:

1- European Leader of JCPOA Party: Time Has Come for Long-Term Deal with Iran

Sazandegi:

1- Iran Leader’s Message a Warning to Assad: People Are Our Red Line

Setareh Sobh:

1- Turkey Poised to Eliminate Kurds

2- Trump Terrified of Impeachment

3- Joker Surprises World’s Box Office