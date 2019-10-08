A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 8

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- White House: US Worried about Kurds as Turkey Attacks Northern Syria
2- Lebanon 24: Bin Salman Has Decided to Zero Out His Problems with Iran
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Chinese Killing Time: CNPC Leaves South Pars without Paying Compensation
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Russians Covertly Infiltrating into US: New York Times
Ebtekar:
1- Rouhani’s VP: Americans’ Plan Has Failed
2- Zarif Denies Iran’s Envoy Target of Biological Assassination
3- Leaving the War or Just a Deal?
* Multi-Faceted Reasons of US Troops Withdrawal from Syria
Etemad:
1- One Parliament and 17 Women
* Last Intra-Parliamentary Elections Held in Iran Legislature
2- Government Spokesman: We’ll Stand by Iraqi People
3- Erdogan’s Dream Realized: Trump Stops Supporting Kurds with Single Phone Call
Ettela’at:
1- Worldwide Protests against Climate Change
2- Government Resolved to Develop Underprivileged Regions to Realize Justice: VP
Hamshahri:
1- Unemployment Rate Decreases in Iran: Less than 3 Million People Jobless
Javan:
1- US Betrays Its Allies
2- Iraq National Security Advisor: Plot to Overthrow Iraq Gov’t Failed
Kayhan:
1- Iran Leader’s Message to Assad: Syrian People Our Red Line
2- Le Figaro: Balance of Power Changed in Favour of Iran
Mardom Salari:
1- European Leader of JCPOA Party: Time Has Come for Long-Term Deal with Iran
Sazandegi:
1- Iran Leader’s Message a Warning to Assad: People Are Our Red Line
Setareh Sobh:
1- Turkey Poised to Eliminate Kurds
2- Trump Terrified of Impeachment
3- Joker Surprises World’s Box Office