A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 7

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Successful Experiences of Three Countries in Breaking Chain of COVID-19 Infection Show Tehran Making Mistake
2- Trump’s Hollywood-Style Return to White House
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- New Decisions to Fight against Corona: Number of Daily COVID-19 Cases at All-Time High
2- Iran Expresses Concern over Foreign Interference in Azeri-Armenian Conflict
3- Kyrgyz Gov’t on Verge of Collapse: Protesters Seize Presidential, Parliamentary Buildings
Hamshahri Newspaper:
1- Six Hospitals in Tehran Have No Empty Beds
Iran Newspaper:
1- Iran Ready to Help Settle Karabakh Dispute: Rouhani
2- Wearing Mask to Become Mandatory as of Saturday in Tehran
Javan Newspaper:
1- Coronavirus Creates Division: Rouhani Cancels Meeting over Qalibaf’s Visit to COVID-19 Patients
2- White House Afraid of Trump’s Lust for Return
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- UNICEF Thanks Al Saud for Helping Yemeni Children!
* After Receiving $46 Million from Bin Salman
2- People in Tehran Obliged to Wear Face Masks as of Saturday
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Rouhani Urges Other Countries Not to Be Accomplice of US Inhumane Moves
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Biden’s Presidency Can Be Good Chance for Iran: Analyst
2- No One Would Return from War Unharmed [Editorial]