A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 7

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Successful Experiences of Three Countries in Breaking Chain of COVID-19 Infection Show Tehran Making Mistake

2- Trump’s Hollywood-Style Return to White House

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- New Decisions to Fight against Corona: Number of Daily COVID-19 Cases at All-Time High

2- Iran Expresses Concern over Foreign Interference in Azeri-Armenian Conflict

3- Kyrgyz Gov’t on Verge of Collapse: Protesters Seize Presidential, Parliamentary Buildings

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Six Hospitals in Tehran Have No Empty Beds

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran Ready to Help Settle Karabakh Dispute: Rouhani

2- Wearing Mask to Become Mandatory as of Saturday in Tehran

Javan Newspaper:

1- Coronavirus Creates Division: Rouhani Cancels Meeting over Qalibaf’s Visit to COVID-19 Patients

2- White House Afraid of Trump’s Lust for Return

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- UNICEF Thanks Al Saud for Helping Yemeni Children!

* After Receiving $46 Million from Bin Salman

2- People in Tehran Obliged to Wear Face Masks as of Saturday

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Urges Other Countries Not to Be Accomplice of US Inhumane Moves

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Biden’s Presidency Can Be Good Chance for Iran: Analyst

2- No One Would Return from War Unharmed [Editorial]