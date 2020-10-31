A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 31

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, October 31, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- How Much US Polls Can Be Trusted

2- Presidential Elections in US: Complex and Ambiguous!

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Why Does Biden’s View of Iran Differ from Trump’s?

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Hardliners in Iran and US Both Want Trump to Become President

2- Rouhani: Sanctions Have Hurt Us but Failed to Break Us

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif Condemns Terror Attacks in France

2- IRGC Chief: 54,000 Basij Centres to Protect People’s Health

Iran Newspaper:

1- If Trump Is Re-elected – If Biden Is Elected

2- Blacklisting of Zangeneh Shows US Desperation, Anger

Javan Newspaper:

1- 54,000 Basij Centres to Help with Public Healthcare

2- Macron’s Silence over French Terrorism

3- Izmir Surrounded by Earthquake and Tsunami

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Successful Cyber-Attack Shuts Down Israel

2- Pentagon: Iran Serious in Retaliating Soleimani’s Assassination

3- Massive Earthquake Strikes Turkey’s Izmir

4- Int’l Crisis Group’s Unprecedented Prediction: Civil War May Break Out in US

5- Iran Leader’s French Instagram Account Blocked for Few Hours

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Details of Iran’s Initiative for Karabakh

2- US Ballot Boxes Smell Like Gunpowder!

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran Bargaining for Peace in Karabakh

2- Horrendous Quake in Western Turkey

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Quake in Turkey, Standby in Iran

2- Over 182,000 Marriages Registered in Iran from March to June

* Is COVID-19 Involved?

Shargh Newspaper:

1- US President-Elect to Wait for Iran Elections: Analyst

2- Economist’s Early Celebration of Biden’s Victory

3- Turkey Earthquake’s Death Toll May Rise