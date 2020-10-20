A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on October 20

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- DM: Iran Ready to Sign Security-Military Pacts with Persian Gulf States

2- Rouhani: Sceptically, We’ll Be Dealing with Corona for One More Year

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Dark Day for Iran: 337 Die of COVID-19

2- What MPs Say about Rouhani’s Impeachment

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Black Monday of Coronavirus in Early Autumn

2- Rouhani Has Allegedly Helped Trump Campaign!

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Interior Minister Agrees Women’s Names Be Put on Iranian People’s National IDs

2- Rouhani: Alarming Number of People Dying of COVID-19

3- From Red Wave to Red Mirage of Trump

* Speculations Say US Will See One of Its Biggest Turnouts This Year

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Consults with Specialists to Find Solutions to Corona

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Day of Coronavirus Surge in Iran and the World

Iran Newspaper:

1- 337 People Die of COVID-19: Bitter and Worrying Statistics

Javan Newspaper:

1- Parliament’s Field Monitoring of Gov’t Officials

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- US Fails to Achieve Its Goal: Hashd al-Shaabi Will Remain in Northern Iraq

2- Bloomberg: ‘Made in Iran’ Thriving Despite Trump’s Efforts to Destroy Iran Economy

3- Iranians Violating US Red Lines, Receiving No Response from Washington

4- Palestinians Expel UAE Delegation from Quds

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Watching the War from Border

* Two Photographers Take Strange Photos of Iranians Watching Karabakh War along Border

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- 337 Die in 24 Hours

2- Medicine Concerns: Mismanagement or Crisis-Making?

* Rouhani Had Highlighted Insulin Shortage One Month Ago

3- Solution to Afghan Problems Is Intra-Afghan Political Talks

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran and the US in 2021

* A Look at Biden and Trump’s Possible Cabinet Line-up

2- It’s Alarming Over 300 Dying of COVID-19 Every Day