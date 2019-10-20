Abrar:

1- Merkel: Roles of Iran, Russia Reinforced in Region

2- US Extends Sanctions Waivers for Iraq

3- Eurasian Union Minister: We’re Ready for Extensive Trade with Iran

Afkar:

1- Arba’een Turned into Medium for Spreading Message of Ashura: First VP

2- Iran Becomes Permanent Member of Council for Rail Transport of CIS

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Lebanon Protests Aimed at Weakening March 8 Alliance?

2- FATF Warns Iran

Ebtekar:

1- Glorious Symphony of Arba’een

2- Interior Minister: Arba’een Cultural Link between Iran, Iraq

3- Johnson Once Again Defeated by MPs

Etemad:

1- Lebanon Needs Major Reshuffle

* Protesters Occupy Streets of Beirut, Tripoli, Baalbek, Tyre

2- 18 Million Pilgrims Enter Karbala

Ettela’at:

1- World’s Largest Human Gathering in Arba’een

2- UN, Syrian Kurds Welcome Truce in Northern Syria

Iran:

1- Bitcoin Mining to Be Legalized This Week

Javan:

1- Number of People Attending Arba’een Walks Inside Iran Tripled

2- Nasrallah: Remain in Power and Be Accountable for 30 Years of Corruption

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Leader: Being Steadfast Helps Reform Iran, World

2- Syrian Army Forces Deployed at Turkey Border

Kayhan:

1- 30-Million Army in Karbala; Tens of Millions of Others in Other Countries Mark Arba’een

2- Hezbollah’s Opposition to Unrest Fails Sedition in Lebanon

Mardom Salari:

1- FATF’s Last Deadline

2- Johnson Fights in Heart of London

Shargh:

1- Ya Hussein: From Tehran to Karbala

2- Erdogan and Trump, Losers of Attack on Syria [Editorial]