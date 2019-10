Abrar:

1- France Urges Iran to Avoid Tension-Provoking Moves

2- Le Drian: Frameworks Proposed by France for Trump-Rouhani Talks Still Available

3- Millions of Pilgrims in Karbala for Arba’een

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Hold Referendum If We Fail to Reach Consensus on Strategic Issues

Ebtekar:

1- Tsar’s Show of Power in Mideast

2- Zarif: Iran’s Strategic Patience Getting Over

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Warren Outpaces Biden

2- France Offers Plan for Deal Beyond JCPOA to Save 2015 Accord

Ettela’at:

1- Russian Military in Kurdish Areas of Syria after US Withdrawal

2- Zarif: Europe Incapable of Implementing Its JCPOA Commitments

Hemayat:

1- Global Movement of Imam Hussein: Millions of Arba’een Pilgrims in Karbala

Javan:

1- World Amazed by Arba’een’s Greatness

2- France Outraged by Iran’s Hunt of Zam

3- 50 US Nuclear Bombs Taken Hostage by Turkey

4- UN Praises Iran’s Food Performance

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Syrian Army Enters Raqqa

2- ICT Minister’s Reaction to US Cyberattack against Iran: They’re Just Daydreaming!

Kayhan:

1- Arba’een, Global Allegiance of Oppressed against Tyrants

2- Haaretz: No Doubt Assad Has Defeated US, Israel, Turkey

Setareh Sobh:

1- Referendum: President’s Solution to End 40-Year Differences

Shargh:

1- Erdogan’s Dream for Syria Cannot Be Realized [Editorial]

2- Controversies of Turkey War Now in Iran’s Football