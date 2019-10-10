IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, October 10, 2019, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Imran Khan to Visit Iran at Saudi Request
2- Iran Urges UN Office for Outer Space Affairs to Continue Its Cooperation
3- 35 Russian Forces Killed in Libya
4- Zarif Urges Avoiding Unnecessary Tensions with Neighbours to Counter US Pressure
5- UN Security Council’s Meeting on North Korea
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran Leader: We Could, but Didn’t Start Developing Nuclear Bomb
2- UN Security Council Meeting on Turkey Incursion
Arman-e Melli:
1- Iran Leader: Elites Are Part of My Soul
2- Imran Khan’s Visit to Iran at Saudi Request to Mediate between Tehran, Riyadh
3- Rouhani: We Want Turkey Not to Attack Syria
Ebtekar:
1- Trump against Congress: White House Officially Opposes Cooperation with Congress on Ukrainegate
2- Iranian Talent a Permanent Gift: Iran Leader
Iran:
1- Invasion of Syrian Territory: Erdogan Starts Operation against Kurds
2- Use of Nuclear Bomb Definitely Forbidden: Leader
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Massive Gas Field Found in Southern Iran
2- Rouhani: Maximum Pressure No Longer Effective
3- Trump: I’ll End Stupid US Wars in World
Kayhan:
1- War on Ansarullah Costs Bin Salman $800 Billion
2- Iran Self-Sufficient in Producing Rice
3- Aramco Attacks Changed Security Calculations of Israel, Saudi, UAE
4- Ukrainegate Scandal: Will Trump Leave or Remain?
Setareh Sobh:
1- Use of Nukes Forbidden by Sharia: Iran Leader
2- What Happened in Int’l Conference on Global Economy and Sanctions?
3- Government Poised to Go Beyond Oil-Dependent Economy