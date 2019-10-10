Abrar:

1- Imran Khan to Visit Iran at Saudi Request

2- Iran Urges UN Office for Outer Space Affairs to Continue Its Cooperation

3- 35 Russian Forces Killed in Libya

4- Zarif Urges Avoiding Unnecessary Tensions with Neighbours to Counter US Pressure

5- UN Security Council’s Meeting on North Korea

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Leader: We Could, but Didn’t Start Developing Nuclear Bomb

2- UN Security Council Meeting on Turkey Incursion

Arman-e Melli:

1- Iran Leader: Elites Are Part of My Soul

2- Imran Khan’s Visit to Iran at Saudi Request to Mediate between Tehran, Riyadh

3- Rouhani: We Want Turkey Not to Attack Syria

Ebtekar:

1- Trump against Congress: White House Officially Opposes Cooperation with Congress on Ukrainegate

2- Iranian Talent a Permanent Gift: Iran Leader

Iran:

1- Invasion of Syrian Territory: Erdogan Starts Operation against Kurds

2- Use of Nuclear Bomb Definitely Forbidden: Leader

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Massive Gas Field Found in Southern Iran

2- Rouhani: Maximum Pressure No Longer Effective

3- Trump: I’ll End Stupid US Wars in World

Kayhan:

1- War on Ansarullah Costs Bin Salman $800 Billion

2- Iran Self-Sufficient in Producing Rice

3- Aramco Attacks Changed Security Calculations of Israel, Saudi, UAE

4- Ukrainegate Scandal: Will Trump Leave or Remain?

Setareh Sobh:

1- Use of Nukes Forbidden by Sharia: Iran Leader

2- What Happened in Int’l Conference on Global Economy and Sanctions?

3- Government Poised to Go Beyond Oil-Dependent Economy