A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 5

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Unclear Fate of Iran’s Adoption of FATF Standards
* Official: Neither Rejecting It, Nor Accepting It Is in Iran’s Interest
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Trump’s Hollow Dream for US Dollar
* US Monetary Changes Not Favourable to President
Ebtekar:
1- Iran Starts Injecting Gas into Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges
Etemad:
1- Look What We Were Before JCPOA and What We Are Now: Nuclear Chief
2- Gov’t Seeking Peace, Stability in Region
* Spokesman in Reaction to Rouhani’s Letters to Saudi, Bahraini Kings
Ettela’at:
1- Iraq Protests Climax as US, Israel Support Protesters
Hemayat:
1- World Without US: People Said NO to Talks with US in Massive Rallies
2- US Plot to Disintegrate Iraq
Iran:
1- Rouhani’s Message to Saudi King
2- IR-6 Centrifuges Launched in Natanz
3- Iranians Attend Anti-US Rallies Across Country
Jame Jam:
1- Four Minutes Until 20% Enrichment
2- 24-Year-Old Iranian vs Boris Johnson
* Ali Milani Rival of Incumbent UK PM
Javan:
1- Fourth Generation of Fighting Arrogance
2- Trump’s Brouhaha to Escape Impeachment
3- Attack on Aramco Costs Saudi 500 Billion Pounds
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Government Spokesman: Details of Reducing JCPOA Commitments to Be Released in Due Time
2- Trump’s Rival in US Elections: He’s Oil Thief
Kayhan:
1- Nov. 4 Epic More Glorious than Ever Across Iran
2- Fourth Phase of Reducing JCPOA Commitments: Will It Be Trivial or Deterrent?
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
1- Army Chief: Kneeling Down Before Enemies Has Had No Achievement for People
2- Iran’s Military Advice Resulted in US Defeat in Syria: Top Aide to Leader
Tejarat:
1- Oil Minister: Sale of Oil Products in Stock Exchange Market Successful
2- Revolutionary People Roar by Saying No to Negotiation