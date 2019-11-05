A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 5

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Unclear Fate of Iran’s Adoption of FATF Standards

* Official: Neither Rejecting It, Nor Accepting It Is in Iran’s Interest

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Trump’s Hollow Dream for US Dollar

* US Monetary Changes Not Favourable to President

Ebtekar:

1- Iran Starts Injecting Gas into Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges

Etemad:

1- Look What We Were Before JCPOA and What We Are Now: Nuclear Chief

2- Gov’t Seeking Peace, Stability in Region

* Spokesman in Reaction to Rouhani’s Letters to Saudi, Bahraini Kings

Ettela’at:

1- Iraq Protests Climax as US, Israel Support Protesters

Hemayat:

1- World Without US: People Said NO to Talks with US in Massive Rallies

2- US Plot to Disintegrate Iraq

Iran:

1- Rouhani’s Message to Saudi King

2- IR-6 Centrifuges Launched in Natanz

3- Iranians Attend Anti-US Rallies Across Country

Jame Jam:

1- Four Minutes Until 20% Enrichment

2- 24-Year-Old Iranian vs Boris Johnson

* Ali Milani Rival of Incumbent UK PM

Javan:

1- Fourth Generation of Fighting Arrogance

2- Trump’s Brouhaha to Escape Impeachment

3- Attack on Aramco Costs Saudi 500 Billion Pounds

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Government Spokesman: Details of Reducing JCPOA Commitments to Be Released in Due Time

2- Trump’s Rival in US Elections: He’s Oil Thief

Kayhan:

1- Nov. 4 Epic More Glorious than Ever Across Iran

2- Fourth Phase of Reducing JCPOA Commitments: Will It Be Trivial or Deterrent?

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- Army Chief: Kneeling Down Before Enemies Has Had No Achievement for People

2- Iran’s Military Advice Resulted in US Defeat in Syria: Top Aide to Leader

Tejarat:

1- Oil Minister: Sale of Oil Products in Stock Exchange Market Successful

2- Revolutionary People Roar by Saying No to Negotiation