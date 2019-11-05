A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 5

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Unclear Fate of Iran’s Adoption of FATF Standards
* Official: Neither Rejecting It, Nor Accepting It Is in Iran’s Interest

 

Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Trump’s Hollow Dream for US Dollar
* US Monetary Changes Not Favourable to President

 

Ebtekar:
1- Iran Starts Injecting Gas into Advanced IR-6 Centrifuges

 

Etemad:
1- Look What We Were Before JCPOA and What We Are Now: Nuclear Chief
2- Gov’t Seeking Peace, Stability in Region
* Spokesman in Reaction to Rouhani’s Letters to Saudi, Bahraini Kings

 

Ettela’at:
1- Iraq Protests Climax as US, Israel Support Protesters

 

Hemayat:
1- World Without US: People Said NO to Talks with US in Massive Rallies
2- US Plot to Disintegrate Iraq

 

Iran:
1- Rouhani’s Message to Saudi King
2- IR-6 Centrifuges Launched in Natanz
3- Iranians Attend Anti-US Rallies Across Country

 

Jame Jam:
1- Four Minutes Until 20% Enrichment
2- 24-Year-Old Iranian vs Boris Johnson
* Ali Milani Rival of Incumbent UK PM

 

Javan:
1- Fourth Generation of Fighting Arrogance
2- Trump’s Brouhaha to Escape Impeachment
3- Attack on Aramco Costs Saudi 500 Billion Pounds

 

Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Government Spokesman: Details of Reducing JCPOA Commitments to Be Released in Due Time
2- Trump’s Rival in US Elections: He’s Oil Thief

 

Kayhan:
1- Nov. 4 Epic More Glorious than Ever Across Iran
2- Fourth Phase of Reducing JCPOA Commitments: Will It Be Trivial or Deterrent?

 

Rooyesh-e Mellat:
1- Army Chief: Kneeling Down Before Enemies Has Had No Achievement for People
2- Iran’s Military Advice Resulted in US Defeat in Syria: Top Aide to Leader

 

Tejarat:
1- Oil Minister: Sale of Oil Products in Stock Exchange Market Successful
2- Revolutionary People Roar by Saying No to Negotiation

   
   

