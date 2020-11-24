A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 24

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Yemen’s Ansarullah Attacks Saudi Aramco Oil Facilities

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Architects of JCPOA in Biden’s Foreign Policy Team

2- Why Did Putin Refuse to Congratulate Biden?

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Trump’s Trap for Iran Won’t Work

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Paradigm Shift in US Foreign Policy

* Who Will Lead Biden’s Diplomacy

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Conspiracy of Black Triangle in Overnight Meetings

* Bibi Meets Bin Salman in Saudi Arabia: What’s the Purpose?

2- Judiciary Chief: Canada Turned into Haven for Corrupt, Criminals

3- Iran DM: Homegrown Dena Destroyer to Be Unveiled Soon

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Conspiracy in Riyadh: Bin Salman Has Met Netanyahu

2- Coronavirus’ Destructive Impact on Iran’s Economy

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran’s New Role in OPEC

2- Blinken to Replace Pompeo

Javan Newspaper:

1- Child Killers Gather Together in NEOM

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Lift Domestic Sanctions First, Then We’ll Overcome Foreign Sanctions

2- Queues for Receiving Food in US Getting Longer Every Day

3- Nouri al-Maliki: US-Israel-Saudi Triangle Targeting Iraq Sovereignty

4- Hitting Aramco with Pinpoint Accuracy: Ansarullah Welcomes Bibi, Pompeo

5- Biden Seeking to Return to JCPOA to Expand It, Influence Iran Elections

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Return of JCPOA Guys to US Diplomacy

2- JCPOA Ball in Biden’s Court

3- Analyst: Saudi Believes US Return to JCPOA Will Increase Iran’s Power

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Blinken Picked as Biden’s State Secretary: A Man Who Defends Nuclear Deal

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Government Seeks to Withdraw Money from National Development Fund to Pay Compensation to Families of Victims of Ukrainian Plane Crash

2- When Will COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive in Iran

3- Pragmatism and Biden Administration [Editorial]