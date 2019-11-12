IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Turkey Starts Extraditing ISIS Prisoners
2- DM: All Missiles Iran Has Enjoy Pinpoint Accuracy
3- Assad: Iran, Russia, China Are Top Priorities in Syria Reconstruction
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Oil Minister: Don’t Ignore Iran’s Oil Reserves
2- Rouhani: We’ll Achieve Great Goals by Remaining in JCPOA
Ebtekar:
1- Cold War of Extremists against Rouhani
2- Araqchi: Iran, Saudi Must Be Able to Resolve All Their Differences with Peace
Etemad:
1- End of Morales
2- Rouhani: Our Interests to Be Met by Remaining in JCPOA
2- IAEA Confirms Iran’s Enrichment at Fordow Site
Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: Financial Aid to Be Paid to 18 Million Families as of Next Month
Iran:
1- The Newly-Discovered Oilfield as Big as Tehran
Javan:
1- Europe’s ‘Major Concern’ over Change of Iran’s Nuclear Doctrine
2- US-Orchestrated Coup in Bolivia
3- Syria War Was World War at Small Scale
Kayhan:
1- Ansarullah: Entire Israel within Our Range
2- Morales Resigns to Prevent Killing of People
3- Trump: Iraq Society Corrupt, We Take Their Oil!
Khorasan:
1- American Game of Removing Morales
2- Rouhani: Arms Embargo against Iran to Be Lifted Next Year If JCPOA Saved
Resalat:
1- The Hopeful Iran
* Life Expectancy in Iran Increased by 22 Years Since 1979 Revolution
Sazandegi:
1- Fate of Populist
* With End of Army’s Support for Morales, Another Populist Leader Removed from Power in Latin America
Setareh Sobh:
1- Bolivian People Celebrate Removal of Morales from Power
2- Namavaran Oil Field, Second Largest Oil Reserve Discovered in Iran
Shargh:
1- $320 Billion Worth of Untapped Wealth Discovered in Southern Iran
2- Discovering Oil Field Not Enough [Editorial]