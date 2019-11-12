A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on November 12

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-
Iran newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:
1- Turkey Starts Extraditing ISIS Prisoners
2- DM: All Missiles Iran Has Enjoy Pinpoint Accuracy
3- Assad: Iran, Russia, China Are Top Priorities in Syria Reconstruction

 

Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Oil Minister: Don’t Ignore Iran’s Oil Reserves
2- Rouhani: We’ll Achieve Great Goals by Remaining in JCPOA

 

Ebtekar:
1- Cold War of Extremists against Rouhani
2- Araqchi: Iran, Saudi Must Be Able to Resolve All Their Differences with Peace

 

Etemad:
1- End of Morales
2- Rouhani: Our Interests to Be Met by Remaining in JCPOA
2- IAEA Confirms Iran’s Enrichment at Fordow Site

 

Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: Financial Aid to Be Paid to 18 Million Families as of Next Month

 

Iran:
1- The Newly-Discovered Oilfield as Big as Tehran

 

Javan:
1- Europe’s ‘Major Concern’ over Change of Iran’s Nuclear Doctrine
2- US-Orchestrated Coup in Bolivia
3- Syria War Was World War at Small Scale

 

Kayhan:
1- Ansarullah: Entire Israel within Our Range
2- Morales Resigns to Prevent Killing of People
3- Trump: Iraq Society Corrupt, We Take Their Oil!

 

Khorasan:
1- American Game of Removing Morales
2- Rouhani: Arms Embargo against Iran to Be Lifted Next Year If JCPOA Saved

 

Resalat:
1- The Hopeful Iran
* Life Expectancy in Iran Increased by 22 Years Since 1979 Revolution

 

Sazandegi:
1- Fate of Populist
* With End of Army’s Support for Morales, Another Populist Leader Removed from Power in Latin America

 

Setareh Sobh:
1- Bolivian People Celebrate Removal of Morales from Power
2- Namavaran Oil Field, Second Largest Oil Reserve Discovered in Iran

 

Shargh:
1- $320 Billion Worth of Untapped Wealth Discovered in Southern Iran
2- Discovering Oil Field Not Enough [Editorial]

   
   

