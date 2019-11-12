Abrar:

1- Turkey Starts Extraditing ISIS Prisoners

2- DM: All Missiles Iran Has Enjoy Pinpoint Accuracy

3- Assad: Iran, Russia, China Are Top Priorities in Syria Reconstruction

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Oil Minister: Don’t Ignore Iran’s Oil Reserves

2- Rouhani: We’ll Achieve Great Goals by Remaining in JCPOA

Ebtekar:

1- Cold War of Extremists against Rouhani

2- Araqchi: Iran, Saudi Must Be Able to Resolve All Their Differences with Peace

Etemad:

1- End of Morales

2- Rouhani: Our Interests to Be Met by Remaining in JCPOA

2- IAEA Confirms Iran’s Enrichment at Fordow Site

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: Financial Aid to Be Paid to 18 Million Families as of Next Month

Iran:

1- The Newly-Discovered Oilfield as Big as Tehran

Javan:

1- Europe’s ‘Major Concern’ over Change of Iran’s Nuclear Doctrine

2- US-Orchestrated Coup in Bolivia

3- Syria War Was World War at Small Scale

Kayhan:

1- Ansarullah: Entire Israel within Our Range

2- Morales Resigns to Prevent Killing of People

3- Trump: Iraq Society Corrupt, We Take Their Oil!

Khorasan:

1- American Game of Removing Morales

2- Rouhani: Arms Embargo against Iran to Be Lifted Next Year If JCPOA Saved

Resalat:

1- The Hopeful Iran

* Life Expectancy in Iran Increased by 22 Years Since 1979 Revolution

Sazandegi:

1- Fate of Populist

* With End of Army’s Support for Morales, Another Populist Leader Removed from Power in Latin America

Setareh Sobh:

1- Bolivian People Celebrate Removal of Morales from Power

2- Namavaran Oil Field, Second Largest Oil Reserve Discovered in Iran

Shargh:

1- $320 Billion Worth of Untapped Wealth Discovered in Southern Iran

2- Discovering Oil Field Not Enough [Editorial]