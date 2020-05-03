A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 3

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, May 3, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Washington Imposes New Sanctions on Iran
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Kim’s Mystery Not Resolved
2- Iran to Export Its Oil without Crossing Strait of Hormuz
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Kim Re-emerges after 20 Days
2- Zarif: Biggest Initiator of War Extremely Concerned about Iran
3- How Populists Like Trump and Bolsonaro Exacerbate Corona Crisis?
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Hezbollah Always Has Surprising Plans: Analyst
2- Stock Exchange Market’s Index on Verge of Reaching 1 Million Points
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Spokesman: Government to Sell Its Share in 4 Refineries to People
2- Health Ministry Worried about Second, Third Waves of Corona
3- Chomsky: Maximum Pressure on Iran amid COVID-19 Shows Trump’s Sadism
Hamshahri Newspaper:
1- Mousavian Sets Forth Four-Point Plan to Counter US Measures
2- Drive-in Cinema: 50 Years Later
* Watching Film from Inside the Car at Milad Tower
Javan Newspaper:
1- Corona May Peak in Autumn
2- Iran’s Harsh Reaction to Possible Extension of Arms Embargo
3- ISIS Launches American Surprise Attack against Samarra
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- WHO Extends Global Health Emergency
2- Chomsky: Trump Government Has Sanction Sadism
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Yemen’s Food Warehouse Bombarded in Holy Month of Ramadan!
2- How Kim Ridiculed Entire World for Three Weeks
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- Reverse Return
* US Violated JCPOA by Leaving It, Now Wants to Activate Trigger Mechanism
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Iran Will Definitely Face Second, Third Waves of COVID-19
2- Aid Packages Distributed among Corona-Hit People
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Rouhani Faced Unexpected Crises
* Mina Tragedy, Plasco Fire, Mine Blast, Terror Attack, Sanchi Tanker Fire, Ukraine Plane Crash, Coronavirus
Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- Here’s Kim Jong-un
* North Korean Leaders Ends Rumours about His Death by Appearing in Public