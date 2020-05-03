A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 3

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, May 3, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.



Abrar Newspaper:

1- Washington Imposes New Sanctions on Iran

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Kim’s Mystery Not Resolved

2- Iran to Export Its Oil without Crossing Strait of Hormuz

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Kim Re-emerges after 20 Days

2- Zarif: Biggest Initiator of War Extremely Concerned about Iran

3- How Populists Like Trump and Bolsonaro Exacerbate Corona Crisis?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Hezbollah Always Has Surprising Plans: Analyst

2- Stock Exchange Market’s Index on Verge of Reaching 1 Million Points

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Spokesman: Government to Sell Its Share in 4 Refineries to People

2- Health Ministry Worried about Second, Third Waves of Corona

3- Chomsky: Maximum Pressure on Iran amid COVID-19 Shows Trump’s Sadism

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Mousavian Sets Forth Four-Point Plan to Counter US Measures

2- Drive-in Cinema: 50 Years Later

* Watching Film from Inside the Car at Milad Tower

Javan Newspaper:

1- Corona May Peak in Autumn

2- Iran’s Harsh Reaction to Possible Extension of Arms Embargo

3- ISIS Launches American Surprise Attack against Samarra

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- WHO Extends Global Health Emergency

2- Chomsky: Trump Government Has Sanction Sadism

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Yemen’s Food Warehouse Bombarded in Holy Month of Ramadan!

2- How Kim Ridiculed Entire World for Three Weeks

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- Reverse Return

* US Violated JCPOA by Leaving It, Now Wants to Activate Trigger Mechanism

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Iran Will Definitely Face Second, Third Waves of COVID-19

2- Aid Packages Distributed among Corona-Hit People

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Faced Unexpected Crises

* Mina Tragedy, Plasco Fire, Mine Blast, Terror Attack, Sanchi Tanker Fire, Ukraine Plane Crash, Coronavirus

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Here’s Kim Jong-un

* North Korean Leaders Ends Rumours about His Death by Appearing in Public