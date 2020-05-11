A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on May 11

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, May 11, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: West Failed in Managing Coronavirus Crisis

2- Iran’s Envoy to UN: Swiss Humanitarian Channel Not Enough to Meet Iran’s Needs

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: People, Officials’ Fight against Corona Source of Honour

2- Conditional Reopening of Schools as of Next Week

3- Gov’t Spokesman: Iran Ready for Unconditional, Unmediated Swap of Inmates with US

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Covert Strategy: Trump Seeking to Convince Turkey to Abandon Iran

2- Lawmakers Urge Zarif to Elaborate on Damage Iran Must Pay to UK Embassy

3- World’s Women Leaders Demand Removal of Iran Sanctions in Reply to Iran VP’s Letter

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Diplomacy of Swap at Peak of Sanctions

* A Report on Iran-US Prisoner Swap

2- Iran Leader: People Shined in Fight against Coronavirus

3- Iran’s UN Envoy: Swiss Channel Insufficient to Meet Iran’s Needs

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: I Don’t Propose Anything; Corona HQ Has Final Say

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: National Honours of Fight against COVID-19 Must Be Written in History

2- NAM Urges Removal of Int’l Sanctions amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Difficult Days of Those Who Recovered from COVID-19

* Social Problems Hidden Under Shadow of COVID-19 Pandemic

2- Iran Leader: National Corona HQ Has Final Say

Iran Newspaper:

1- Leader Praises Efforts in Fight against Coronavirus

2- Iranian City of Abadan Back to Full Lockdown

3- Optional Reopening of Schools

Javan Newspaper:

1- Leader to Corona HQ: You Were Hard-working, Amazing

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Leader: Westophiles Don’t Want West’s Failure in Corona Management Be Noticed

2- Rouhani: We Shouldn’t Let There Be Beggars in Streets

3- Atlantic Council: China Helps Iran, but US Interferes, Sanctions

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Restrictions May Be Re-Imposed If COVID-19 Figures Continue to Rise

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: West Failed in Corona Management in Three Fields

2- MP Motahari Warns about Danger of Monotony, Urges Reform in Structures

3- Guardian Council Reacts to Motahari’s Remarks