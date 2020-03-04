A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 4

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Spokesman: 54,000 Prisoners Granted Leave

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Small Businesses Under Pressure of Coronavirus

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- COVID-19 Helped Certain Businesses Thrive: Pharmacy, Herbal Medicine Stores, Groceries

2- Coup against Sanders

* Super Tuesday Arrives as Two Democrats Drop Out in Favour of Biden

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- What Corona Does to World Economy

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Big Recession in Iran’s Economy Ahead of Nowruz

2- Iran Leader: I’m Very Hopeful Young People Would Handle Big Disasters

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader: We’re Responsible for Health of Ourselves, Others

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iranian Economy Hit by Coronavirus

2- Corona Shuts Down Eco-Lodges

Javan Newspaper:

1- [IRGC’s] Baqiyatallah Hospital to Introduce Coronavirus Medicine

* We Have Managed to Produce Anti-Corona Drug, Received Licence

2- Iran Leader: All Bodies Must Provide Health Ministry with Required Facilities

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Stresses Fight against Coronavirus: All Bodies Must Cooperate with Health Ministry

2- Protest Rally in Front of Indian Embassy in Tehran after Slaughter of Muslims

3- UN Blames Turkey for War Crimes in Syria

4- Judiciary Spokesman: Hoarders Will Face Severe Punishments; from Jail to Execution

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Portal Launched for Coronavirus Self-Examination, Registration

2- IAEA Claims Iran’s Uranium Stockpiles Five Times More than JCPOA Limit

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Underlines Need to Observe Anti-Corona Advice

2- Leader Uses His Authority to Pass Next Year’s Budget Bill at Request of Speaker

3- WHO: We’re Now in Unknown Territory Regarding COVID-19