A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 4

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Judiciary Spokesman: 54,000 Prisoners Granted Leave
Afkar Newspaper:
1- Small Businesses Under Pressure of Coronavirus
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- COVID-19 Helped Certain Businesses Thrive: Pharmacy, Herbal Medicine Stores, Groceries
2- Coup against Sanders
* Super Tuesday Arrives as Two Democrats Drop Out in Favour of Biden
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- What Corona Does to World Economy
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Big Recession in Iran’s Economy Ahead of Nowruz
2- Iran Leader: I’m Very Hopeful Young People Would Handle Big Disasters
Hamshahri Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader: We’re Responsible for Health of Ourselves, Others
Iran Newspaper:
1- Iranian Economy Hit by Coronavirus
2- Corona Shuts Down Eco-Lodges
Javan Newspaper:
1- [IRGC’s] Baqiyatallah Hospital to Introduce Coronavirus Medicine
* We Have Managed to Produce Anti-Corona Drug, Received Licence
2- Iran Leader: All Bodies Must Provide Health Ministry with Required Facilities
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader Stresses Fight against Coronavirus: All Bodies Must Cooperate with Health Ministry
2- Protest Rally in Front of Indian Embassy in Tehran after Slaughter of Muslims
3- UN Blames Turkey for War Crimes in Syria
4- Judiciary Spokesman: Hoarders Will Face Severe Punishments; from Jail to Execution
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Portal Launched for Coronavirus Self-Examination, Registration
2- IAEA Claims Iran’s Uranium Stockpiles Five Times More than JCPOA Limit
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Iran Leader Underlines Need to Observe Anti-Corona Advice
2- Leader Uses His Authority to Pass Next Year’s Budget Bill at Request of Speaker
3- WHO: We’re Now in Unknown Territory Regarding COVID-19