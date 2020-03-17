A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 17

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Afkar:

1- 70-Percent Decrease in Tehran Citizens’ Income amid Corona

2- Health Minister: We’ve Contained Cycle of Coronavirus in Iran

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Rouhani’s Prescription: Hope Therapy!

 

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Democrats’ Two-Way Debates

* Sanders: US Needs Revolution

* Biden: Reform Is Enough

 

Ebtekar:

1- Rouhani: Staying at Home Must Be Our New Year’s Slogan

2- Raisi: Leave Granted to 83,000 Prisoners

 

Etemad:

1- Veteran Leftist-Nationalist Economist Rais-Dana Dies of Coronavirus

 

Ettela’at:

1- Europe Turns into Epicentre of COVID-19

2- Chief-Commander: IRGC on Wartime Footing for Fight against Corona

3- Sanders: Trump Hiding Shocking Facts about Corona

 

Javan:

1- West’s Coronavirus Scandal

 

Kayhan:

1- American Author: I Wish World Could Learn from Iran’s Fight against COVID-19

2- Even Coronavirus Didn’t Prevent Indian Police from Slaughtering Muslims

 

Shahrvand:

1- Rouhani: Trend of Fight against Corona Promising

2- Voice of Synergy in Quarantine

* People in Tehran’s Ecbatan Town Sign ‘Oh Iran’ Song Together

 

Shargh:

1- November Protests Caused Several Million Dollars in Damages

2- World on Verge of Huge Financial Threat

   
   

