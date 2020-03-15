A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 15

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, March 15, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar:
1- UN Staff in New York Will Work from Home
2- Protector of US Interests in Iran Summoned to Foreign Ministry
3- UN Calls for Immediate Cessation of Tensions in Iraq
Afkar:
1- Rouhani to World Leaders: It’s Not Possible for Anyone to Manage Such Crisis Alone
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Sky Is Blue Everywhere in the World
* A Report on People’s Reaction to COVID-19 in Other Countries
Ebtekar:
1- US Diplomacy Victim of Trump’s Personal Interests
2- Tehran Not Yet Quarantined
3- Musicians Performing Online Concerts for People Staying Home
Etemad:
1- Coronavirus Somewhere around White House
2- Iran’s Top General Says All Citizens Will Be Monitored
3- Tehran Won’t Be Quarantined: Gov’t Spokesman
Ettela’at:
1- 1,200 New Medical Centres Launched for Corona Patients
2- Europe Gripped by Coronavirus Crisis
3- Exponential Growth of Coronavirus Statistics in Iran
Jame Jam:
1- Coronavirus and Empty Shelves
* American, European People’s Panic-Buying Shows New Face of Western Reality
Javan:
1- WHO: Europe Turned into Epicentre of Coronavirus Epidemic
2- Stronger Missile Attacks on US’ Al-Taji Base
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Health Minister: Restrictions on People’s Travel to Be Imposed Soon
Kayhan:
1- People’s Unmatched Synergy in Difficult Days of Coronavirus
2- Nasrallah: US’ Recent Crime in Iraq Won’t Remain Unanswered
Setareh Sobh:
1- Nowruz without Shopping, Travel, Visiting Relatives
Shargh:
1- Rouhani via Video Conference: Lockdown of Tehran Big Lie
2- Mousavian: US’ Hostility with Iran Must Be Settled; Otherwise, Bigger Crisis Coming
3- Corona Crisis Reveals True Face of Trump, Macron, Merkel