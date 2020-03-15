A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 15

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, March 15, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Iranian Newspapers

Abrar:

1- UN Staff in New York Will Work from Home

2- Protector of US Interests in Iran Summoned to Foreign Ministry

3- UN Calls for Immediate Cessation of Tensions in Iraq

 

Afkar:

1- Rouhani to World Leaders: It’s Not Possible for Anyone to Manage Such Crisis Alone

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Sky Is Blue Everywhere in the World

* A Report on People’s Reaction to COVID-19 in Other Countries

 

Ebtekar:

1- US Diplomacy Victim of Trump’s Personal Interests

2- Tehran Not Yet Quarantined

3- Musicians Performing Online Concerts for People Staying Home

 

Etemad:

1- Coronavirus Somewhere around White House

2- Iran’s Top General Says All Citizens Will Be Monitored

3- Tehran Won’t Be Quarantined: Gov’t Spokesman

 

Ettela’at:

1- 1,200 New Medical Centres Launched for Corona Patients

2- Europe Gripped by Coronavirus Crisis

3- Exponential Growth of Coronavirus Statistics in Iran

 

Jame Jam:

1- Coronavirus and Empty Shelves

* American, European People’s Panic-Buying Shows New Face of Western Reality

 

Javan:

1- WHO: Europe Turned into Epicentre of Coronavirus Epidemic

2- Stronger Missile Attacks on US’ Al-Taji Base

 

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Health Minister: Restrictions on People’s Travel to Be Imposed Soon

 

Kayhan:

1- People’s Unmatched Synergy in Difficult Days of Coronavirus

2- Nasrallah: US’ Recent Crime in Iraq Won’t Remain Unanswered

 

Setareh Sobh:

1- Nowruz without Shopping, Travel, Visiting Relatives

 

Shargh:

1- Rouhani via Video Conference: Lockdown of Tehran Big Lie

2- Mousavian: US’ Hostility with Iran Must Be Settled; Otherwise, Bigger Crisis Coming

3- Corona Crisis Reveals True Face of Trump, Macron, Merkel

   
   

Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here