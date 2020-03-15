A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 15

Abrar:

1- UN Staff in New York Will Work from Home

2- Protector of US Interests in Iran Summoned to Foreign Ministry

3- UN Calls for Immediate Cessation of Tensions in Iraq

Afkar:

1- Rouhani to World Leaders: It’s Not Possible for Anyone to Manage Such Crisis Alone

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Sky Is Blue Everywhere in the World

* A Report on People’s Reaction to COVID-19 in Other Countries

Ebtekar:

1- US Diplomacy Victim of Trump’s Personal Interests

2- Tehran Not Yet Quarantined

3- Musicians Performing Online Concerts for People Staying Home

Etemad:

1- Coronavirus Somewhere around White House

2- Iran’s Top General Says All Citizens Will Be Monitored

3- Tehran Won’t Be Quarantined: Gov’t Spokesman

Ettela’at:

1- 1,200 New Medical Centres Launched for Corona Patients

2- Europe Gripped by Coronavirus Crisis

3- Exponential Growth of Coronavirus Statistics in Iran

Jame Jam:

1- Coronavirus and Empty Shelves

* American, European People’s Panic-Buying Shows New Face of Western Reality

Javan:

1- WHO: Europe Turned into Epicentre of Coronavirus Epidemic

2- Stronger Missile Attacks on US’ Al-Taji Base

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Health Minister: Restrictions on People’s Travel to Be Imposed Soon

Kayhan:

1- People’s Unmatched Synergy in Difficult Days of Coronavirus

2- Nasrallah: US’ Recent Crime in Iraq Won’t Remain Unanswered

Setareh Sobh:

1- Nowruz without Shopping, Travel, Visiting Relatives

Shargh:

1- Rouhani via Video Conference: Lockdown of Tehran Big Lie

2- Mousavian: US’ Hostility with Iran Must Be Settled; Otherwise, Bigger Crisis Coming

3- Corona Crisis Reveals True Face of Trump, Macron, Merkel