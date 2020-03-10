A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 10

Abrar:

1- IAEA Chief Repeats Claims about Lack of Access to Two Sites

2- N Korea Once Again Conducts Missile Test

Afkar:

1- Iran Studying Possibility of Coronavirus Being US Biological Attack

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Medicine Is Sanctioned Because Oil Is Sanctioned: Iran Minister

2- Do Something for Gilan: Red Situation in Northern Provinces

3- We Should Accept Issue of Bioterrorism

Ebtekar:

1- Fireworks in Oil Market

2- Two Swearing-in for One Presidency! (Afghanistan)

Etemad:

1- Oil Prices Plunge Drastically

* Brent Oil Price at Lowest Level in 30 Years

Ettela’at:

1- Economy’s Unprecedented Fall in Five Continents

2- Iraq Rejects US’ Request for Severing Ties with Iran

Javan:

1- Oil Suffering from Saudi Coronavirus

2- Taliban Calls for Compromise between Ghani, Abdullah

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Popular Mobilization for Supply of Anti-Corona Commodities

2- Trend of New COVID-19 Infections Continue to Decrease

Kayhan:

1- IRGC Official: Three Revolutionary Bodies Helping Businesses Hit by Corona

2- Corona Hits 34 US States

3- Senator: Trump Spreading Misinformation

Sazandegi:

1- Killing Muslims in New Delhi

Shargh:

1- Two Inaugurations in One Territory

2- Corona’s Messages for Iran, World [Editorial]