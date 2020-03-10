A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on March 10

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- IAEA Chief Repeats Claims about Lack of Access to Two Sites
2- N Korea Once Again Conducts Missile Test
Afkar:
1- Iran Studying Possibility of Coronavirus Being US Biological Attack
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Medicine Is Sanctioned Because Oil Is Sanctioned: Iran Minister
2- Do Something for Gilan: Red Situation in Northern Provinces
3- We Should Accept Issue of Bioterrorism
Ebtekar:
1- Fireworks in Oil Market
2- Two Swearing-in for One Presidency! (Afghanistan)
Etemad:
1- Oil Prices Plunge Drastically
* Brent Oil Price at Lowest Level in 30 Years
Ettela’at:
1- Economy’s Unprecedented Fall in Five Continents
2- Iraq Rejects US’ Request for Severing Ties with Iran
Javan:
1- Oil Suffering from Saudi Coronavirus
2- Taliban Calls for Compromise between Ghani, Abdullah
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Popular Mobilization for Supply of Anti-Corona Commodities
2- Trend of New COVID-19 Infections Continue to Decrease
Kayhan:
1- IRGC Official: Three Revolutionary Bodies Helping Businesses Hit by Corona
2- Corona Hits 34 US States
3- Senator: Trump Spreading Misinformation
Sazandegi:
1- Killing Muslims in New Delhi
Shargh:
1- Two Inaugurations in One Territory
2- Corona’s Messages for Iran, World [Editorial]