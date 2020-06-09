A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 9

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Republicans against Trump

2- Do Something for House Price Hikes

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Subway Source of Second Coronavirus Wave

2- Judiciary Chief: West Has Sheltered MKO

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Ayatollah Khamenei Offers Condolences on Death of Ramadan Abdullah

* Palestine Resistance Movement Lost Very Valuable Element

2- Judiciary Chief: Suppression of Protests in West Futile

3- After George Bush and Romney, Colin Powell Renounces Trump

4- GOP against Republican Candidate

5- Tehran’s Valiasr Street on Verge of Global Recognition

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Inauspicious Phenomenon of Killing Afghans

* Human Trafficking in Some Eastern Cities of Iran

2- Dangerous Staging for Shiite-Sunni War

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Praises Crew of Tankers That Shipped Fuel to Venezuela

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Highlights Significance of Leap in Production

2- Iran to Transfer Water to Lake Urmia through Tunnel

3- Energy Diplomacy with Iraq

Javan Newspaper:

1- Riot against West’s Modern Slavery

2- Iran’s Achievements in Fight against Corona Before World’s Eyes

3- Iran Leader: Captains! You Made Iran Proud

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Situation in US Out of Control of Officials

2- Hashd al-Sha’abi: US Must Leave Iraq

3- Washington’s Maximum Pressure Made Iran and Venezuela Closer, Further Humiliated US

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- It’s Time to Overthrow Symbols of Slavery

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran Fully Prepared for Prisoner Swap with US

2- Symbol of Slavery Taken Down in Britain

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Red Cross Envoy to Tehran Says Healthcare, Medicine Must Be Exempted from Sanctions

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Chief Calls for Returning of Fugitive Criminals

2- End of Coronavirus and Scenarios Ahead