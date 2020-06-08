A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 8

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, June 8, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Justin Trudeau’s Reaction to US Protests Sparks Human Rights Groups’ Criticism

2- Nightmare of Homelessness: Growing Prices of Buying, Renting House Causing Trouble for Many Iranian Families

3- Downgrade Your Ties with Iran: Saudis’ Condition for Improvement of Qatar’s Ties with 4 Arab States

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Biggest Protest Rally in Front of White House

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Gov’t Doing Its Best to Prevent Low-Income Families from Suffering Serious Harm

2- Former Judiciary Chief’s Top Aide Akbar Tabari Stands Trial for Corruption

3- Harirud Incident Result of Illegal Trespassing: Iran to Afghanistan

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iranian Officials, Resistance Leaders Send Messages of Condolences over Ramadan Abdullah’s Death

2- Anti-Racism Protests Spread to 650 US Cities

Hamshahri Newspaper:

1- Water Finally Being Supplied to Gheyzaniyeh in Khuzestan

* First Phase of Water Supply Inaugurated

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Outlines Four Solutions to End Poverty

Javan Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Official Charged with Bribery Stands Trial

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Trying Its Own Staff

2- US Seized by Protesters: Trump Regime on Verge of Collapse

3- Coronavirus Killed 400,000, Infected 7 Million in 6 Months

4- Bibi, Gantz to Form Separate Security Cabinets to Counter Iran

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Judiciary against Network of Judicial Corruption

2- Tabari’s Trial, Turning Point in Judiciary’s New Era

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran Ranks 7th in Global COVID-19 Fatalities

2- Iranian Judiciary Official Had Received Super-Luxury Mansion to Exonerate a Convict

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Akbar Tabari Stands Trial for 20-Year Corruption in Judiciary

2- Law on Support for Children, Young Adults Endorsed by Guardian Council after 9 Years

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Trying the Man in the Shadow

* Tabari’s First Trial Held in Tehran

2- Turkey Seeking to Increase Iran’s Share in Burden of Kurdish Tension