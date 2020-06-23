A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 23

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- MP: All Phone Calls of Officials Must Be Tapped

2- Iranian Official Criticizes Media Efforts to Create Disagreement between Iran, Afghanistan

3- We’ll Get Used to US Dollar Rate of 200,000 Rial, Too

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Latest Updates on Reformists’ Pick for 2021 Presidential Votes

2- Trump’s Opponents Have Become Stronger: Analyst

3- Conservatives Will Lose If Reformist Voters Don’t Vote

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Big Electoral Challenge for Reformists

* Are Reformists Suffering from Shortage of Candidates?

2- Bolton’s Account of Trump-Trump Conflict

* Trump Both Wants a Deal and Tries to Seem Tough

3- Iran-Afghanistan Ties in Path of Interaction

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Former Ambassador Says He Didn’t Let US Influence Iran-Brazil Ties

2- Is Iranian Judge Alive? New Speculations about Mansouri’s Death

Iran Newspaper:

1- Deal between Two Neighbours for Border Security

2- Afghan Delegation’s Visit to Iran Unprecedented: Analyst

Javan Newspaper:

1- Kerry Talks of Revolution, Bolton Speaks of Quagmire

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Why Is Forex Rates Rising? How Can They Be Decreased?

2- Bodies of Afghan Martyr, 191 Comrades Expatriated

3- Electoral Scandal for Trump: Only 6,000 Show Up at His Rally

4- First Big Iranian Supermarket to Be Built in Venezuela

5- Bolton’s Account of Cancelling Reaction to Iran’s Downing of US Drone

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Anti-Iran Secrets from Bolton’s New Book

2- Bolton: Angel of Death or Saviour of Trump?

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Great Role in Bolton’s Controversial Book

2- Stock Market Gaining More Popularity as US Dollar Rate Rises to 200,000 Rial

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Iran, Afghanistan Take Long Stride to Strengthen Relations

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Ambiguities of Suspicious Death

* Iran’s Prosecutor General Writes to Romanian Counterpart

2- Zarif: Black Box of Ukrainian Plane to Be Sent to France

3- New Parliament’s Space Concerns

4- Most Anti-Iran White House Official Talks of Trump’s Iran Approach