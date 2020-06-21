A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 21

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, June 21, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: New School Year Will Begin on Sep. 5

2- Foreign Ministry Rejects IAEA’s ‘Unacceptable’ Resolution

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Who Benefits from Suspicious Death of Judge Mansouri?

2- Brave Iranian Volunteer Alborz Dies after Trying to Contain Forest Fires

3- Three People Under Arrest over Ukrainian Plane Incident

4- Saudi, US Support European-Drafted IAEA Resolution

* Iran Accuses Europe of Adopting Double Standards

* Zarif to Europe: Show Courage and Disclose What You Say in Private Meetings

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Mystery of Judge Mansouri’s Death: Murder or Suicide?

2- Wearing Mask to Become Obligatory

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Psychological Aftershocks of Political Resolution for Iran Economy

2- Rouhani: Iran Preparing Plan for Obligatory Use of Mask in Public Places

3- Kerry Warns about Unpredictable Situation in Case of Trump’s Re-election

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Iran to Fine Pedestrians Who Don’t Observe Traffic Rules

2- Mystery of a Death: Different Aspects of Mansouri’s Death

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: E3 Absolutely Incapable of Standing Up to US Bullying

Iran Newspaper:

1- Judge Mansouri Had Many Things to Say

2- Corona Decisions for Summer

3- Coronavirus Wrestling with People Not Wearing Masks!

4- Three Suggestions for Coping with Corona

Javan Newspaper:

1- US Elections to Turn into Revolution

2- Zarif: E3 Accessories to Trump, Netanyahu

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Europe’s Impudence Result of Ignoring Warnings

2- Trump Threatens: Entire US Will Become as Chaotic as Minneapolis If I’m Not Re-elected

3- Million-Strong Protests Across US: People Bring Down George Washington’s Statue

4- Questionable Aspects of Judge Mansouri’s Death, West’s Dark Record in Extraditing Criminals

5- IRGC to Get Involved in Long-Range Air Defence: General

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- US Returning to Civil War Years

2- US’ Role in European Betrayal

3- Al-Kadhimi to Visit Tehran, Riyadh, Washington

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Abadan Not Safe for Women

* Three Men Kill Three Women in Three Families in Three Days

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Judge Mansouri’s Lawyer Says He Had Many Secrets to Reveal

2- Rouhani: Reopening of Businesses Hinges on People’s Behaviour

3- Zarif to IAEA: You’re Not in Position to Give Advice to Iran

4- E3 Defends JCPOA after Attacking Iran at IAEA