A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on June 2

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iraq: Iran Border Crossings to Remain Closed until Further Notice

2- Gov’t Spokesman: US Sanctions Won’t Yield Any Result

Afkar Newspaper:

1- We Reject Any Interference in US Internal Affairs: Iran

2- Zagros on Fire

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Health Minister: We Are Receiving Goal from Corona at 90th Minute

2- 110 Fires in Southern Provinces, Zagros Mountain in Past Week

3- Reformists Must Pick Mostafa Moein or Safaei Farahani for 2021 Elections

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Protests Rage on Many US Cities

2- 3,000 New COVID-19 Infections in One Day

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Special Troubles Caused by Corona for Children with Special Needs

2- Health Minister Warns Corona Has Become More Challenging

3- Sixth Night of Unrest in 75 US Cities

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Health Minister Criticizes Full-Time Reopening of Shrines

* Even If One Pilgrim Dies, We’re All Accomplice

2- We Need to Reconsider Relationship between Religion, Government

3- Protests against Racism in 80 US Cities

Iran Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader to Address Nation in Televised Speech on Wednesday

Javan Newspaper:

1- Night of Conquering White House

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Imam Khomeini to Be Commemorated Inside, Outside Iran

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Imam Khomeini: US Nation Will Awaken Gradually

2- Hot Summer of US: Protests Spread to 140 Cities

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Disagreement in White House over Suppression of Protesters

2- Death Toll of Iran’s November Protests Released after 7 Months

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Wolves of Wall Street in Iran’s Hafez Street

* Brokers Seeking to Buy People’s Shares with Low Price

2- Ashraf Ghani, Rouhani Hold Talks on Peace Talks