A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on July 1

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Ruhollah Zam Sentenced to Death

2- New Swine Flu with Pandemic Potential Discovered in China

3- Iran to Launch Dwelling Stock Market for First Time in World

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Trump Playing Innocent

2- Blast and Fire in Northern Tehran

3- US Must Remove Iran Sanctions: What Happened at UNSC?

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran Breaks Records of Coronavirus

2- UNSC Unanimous in Favour of Iran, Against US

* Zarif Uses Mosaddegh’s Remarks in UNSC Speech

3- Rouhani Says Subsidies Allocated for Production of Cheap Face Masks

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Zarif Reiterates Mosaddegh’s Warning to UNSC

2- Iran Won’t Accept Even Temporary Extension of Arms Embargo: Ex-Diplomat

3- Negligence in Wearing Face Mask

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Zarif: Any New UNSC Restriction against Commitments towards Iran Nation

Iran Newspaper:

1- Zarif Warns UNSC: Iran Won’t Give in to Foreign Pressure

2- Details of Explosion in Tajrish

Javan Newspaper:

1- Zarif Warns UNSC about Making Any Mistake

2- Trump’s Withdrawal from Nov. Elections Becoming Serious

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Gov’t Must Work Harder; House Price Hike Has Nothing to Do with Corona, Sanctions

2- US Unrest in 40th Day: Autonomous Area Established in New York

3- Interpol and FATF Fail in Test of Prosecuting Murderers of Gen. Soleimani

4- Iranian Vaccine for Coronavirus Successfully Passes Animal Tests

5- German FM: UNSC on Verge of Being Paralyzed

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- US Quarantined in UNSC

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Testing Europe with UNSC Resolution 2231

2- Health Minister: Iran on Verge of Producing Corona Vaccine

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Iran Uses Mosaddegh’s Way of Claiming Its Rights at UNSC after 69 Years

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Judiciary Spokesman: We’re Seeking to Clear Ambiguities of Judge Mansouri’s Murder

2- Coronavirus Changing Trump’s Game

3- Rouhani: There’s Basic Need for Creating Psychological Security in Society