A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 27

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Monday, January 27, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Trump Replies to Zarif in Persian: No Thanks!
2- UK Crown Prince Interested in Visiting Iran
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Oman Continues Efforts to Open Mediation Deadlock
2- First Coronavirus Patient Treated
Arman-e Melli:
1- Oman the Steadfast Mediator
* Omani FM Visits Tehran Once Again after 5 Days
* What Message Is He Carrying?
Ebtekar:
1- Zarif to Trump: Base Your Foreign Policy Decisions on Facts
2- Qeshm to Be Removed from UNESCO List
Etemad:
1- Inauspicious Year for Chinese
2- Democrats Pleased with Trump Lawyers’ Defence
Ettela’at:
1- Foreign Ministry Spokesman: US Border Police’s Harassment of Iranians ‘Absolute Racism’
Hamshahri:
1- Operation against Diplomacy
* White House Pinning Hopes on Domestic Attacks against Zarif after Failure to Control Him
2- Most Political Palace of Tehran’s History Opens Doors to Visitors
* Marble Palace Open to Visitors after 41 Years
Iran:
1- Hardliners Attack Zarif after Twitter Fight with Trump
Javan:
1- Qeshm Geopark Exchanged with Shrimp!
2- Trump Said He’d Behead Senators!
3- Iran’s Trade Turnover in 10 Months Exceeds $72 Billion
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Increased Opposition to Deal of Century
2- Obama: Trump Is a Fascist
Kayhan:
1- People Want Revenge Not Negotiation with Murderer of Gen. Soleimani
2- Region on High Alert for Countering New Crisis Named ‘Deal of Century’
Khorasan:
1- Bargaining on Hormuz Peace
* Rumours about Bin Alawi’s Repeated Visits to Tehran
2- Suspicious Death in Miankaleh
* Thousands of Migratory Birds Die in Miankaleh Wetland
Shargh:
1- These 90 People
* Former Mayor of Tehran Wants One-Third of Parliamentary Seats
2- Turkey Quake and Successful Crisis Management [Editorial]