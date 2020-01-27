A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on January 27

Abrar:

1- Trump Replies to Zarif in Persian: No Thanks!

2- UK Crown Prince Interested in Visiting Iran

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Oman Continues Efforts to Open Mediation Deadlock

2- First Coronavirus Patient Treated

Arman-e Melli:

1- Oman the Steadfast Mediator

* Omani FM Visits Tehran Once Again after 5 Days

* What Message Is He Carrying?

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif to Trump: Base Your Foreign Policy Decisions on Facts

2- Qeshm to Be Removed from UNESCO List

Etemad:

1- Inauspicious Year for Chinese

2- Democrats Pleased with Trump Lawyers’ Defence

Ettela’at:

1- Foreign Ministry Spokesman: US Border Police’s Harassment of Iranians ‘Absolute Racism’

Hamshahri:

1- Operation against Diplomacy

* White House Pinning Hopes on Domestic Attacks against Zarif after Failure to Control Him

2- Most Political Palace of Tehran’s History Opens Doors to Visitors

* Marble Palace Open to Visitors after 41 Years

Iran:

1- Hardliners Attack Zarif after Twitter Fight with Trump

Javan:

1- Qeshm Geopark Exchanged with Shrimp!

2- Trump Said He’d Behead Senators!

3- Iran’s Trade Turnover in 10 Months Exceeds $72 Billion

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Increased Opposition to Deal of Century

2- Obama: Trump Is a Fascist

Kayhan:

1- People Want Revenge Not Negotiation with Murderer of Gen. Soleimani

2- Region on High Alert for Countering New Crisis Named ‘Deal of Century’

Khorasan:

1- Bargaining on Hormuz Peace

* Rumours about Bin Alawi’s Repeated Visits to Tehran

2- Suspicious Death in Miankaleh

* Thousands of Migratory Birds Die in Miankaleh Wetland

Shargh:

1- These 90 People

* Former Mayor of Tehran Wants One-Third of Parliamentary Seats

2- Turkey Quake and Successful Crisis Management [Editorial]