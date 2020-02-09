A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 9

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, February 9, 2020, and picked headlines from nine of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
19 Day:
1- We Must Be Strong to Avert War, Leader Says in A Gathering of Iran Air Force Commanders, Staff
2- Red Crescent Society Secretary-General: Coronavirus Weaker Than Flu
Abrar:
1- Pompeo, Borrell Hold Consultations on Iran
Ebtekar:
1- Efforts Underway to Save JCPOA from Tehran to Washington / A Review of Borrell’s Visit to US
2- Quarrel over the Spoils; Principlists May Run for February Election with Multiple Lists
Etemad:
1- Pahlavi Regime Received Blow from Where It Didn’t Expect It, Leader of Revolution Says in Meeting with Iran Air Force Commanders, Staff
2- Action Against Trump’s Decision: Democratic Candidates Voice Opposition to Assassination of General Soleimani
3- Allawi’s Premiership on the Edge; Will US Remain in Iraq?
Ettela’at:
1- Iraqis Rally to Support Ayatollah Sistani
2- Rituals to Be Held in Tehran, Kerman to Mark 40th Day after Martyrdom of General Soleimani
Javan:
1- Borrell: Europe Must Assure Iran of JCPOA’s Benefits
2- Pivot to Domestic Capabilities in Oil Industry; Oil Ministry Changes Stance on Employment of Iranian Companies after Western Cold-Heartedness
3- Revision of Sentence on Judiciary’s Agenda
Kayhan:
1- Leader: Enemy Says Iran Should Not Experience Oil-Free Economy
2- Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Dumps Deal of Century Plan in Dustbin
3- Kayhan’s Analysis: Reformists Suffer from Unpopularity, Not Shortage of Candidates
4- Iran Still Safe from Coronavirus Outbreak; Nine Suspicious Cases Tested Negative
Setare Sobh:
1- Leader Brands US Sanctions on Iran as Crime in Meeting with Air Force Commanders, Staff
2- Administration’s New Achievement under Sanctions: Oil Revenues to Rise by $6 Billion
Shargh:
1- Will Bill on Referendum Be Introduced? President Welcomes Proposal from A Reformist Party on Reform of Principle about Supervision of Elections