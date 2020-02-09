A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 9

19 Day:

1- We Must Be Strong to Avert War, Leader Says in A Gathering of Iran Air Force Commanders, Staff

2- Red Crescent Society Secretary-General: Coronavirus Weaker Than Flu

Abrar:

1- Pompeo, Borrell Hold Consultations on Iran

Ebtekar:

1- Efforts Underway to Save JCPOA from Tehran to Washington / A Review of Borrell’s Visit to US

2- Quarrel over the Spoils; Principlists May Run for February Election with Multiple Lists

Etemad:

1- Pahlavi Regime Received Blow from Where It Didn’t Expect It, Leader of Revolution Says in Meeting with Iran Air Force Commanders, Staff

2- Action Against Trump’s Decision: Democratic Candidates Voice Opposition to Assassination of General Soleimani

3- Allawi’s Premiership on the Edge; Will US Remain in Iraq?

Ettela’at:

1- Iraqis Rally to Support Ayatollah Sistani

2- Rituals to Be Held in Tehran, Kerman to Mark 40th Day after Martyrdom of General Soleimani

Javan:

1- Borrell: Europe Must Assure Iran of JCPOA’s Benefits

2- Pivot to Domestic Capabilities in Oil Industry; Oil Ministry Changes Stance on Employment of Iranian Companies after Western Cold-Heartedness

3- Revision of Sentence on Judiciary’s Agenda

Kayhan:

1- Leader: Enemy Says Iran Should Not Experience Oil-Free Economy

2- Kuwait’s Parliament Speaker Dumps Deal of Century Plan in Dustbin

3- Kayhan’s Analysis: Reformists Suffer from Unpopularity, Not Shortage of Candidates

4- Iran Still Safe from Coronavirus Outbreak; Nine Suspicious Cases Tested Negative

Setare Sobh:

1- Leader Brands US Sanctions on Iran as Crime in Meeting with Air Force Commanders, Staff

2- Administration’s New Achievement under Sanctions: Oil Revenues to Rise by $6 Billion

Shargh:

1- Will Bill on Referendum Be Introduced? President Welcomes Proposal from A Reformist Party on Reform of Principle about Supervision of Elections