A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 6

Abrar:

1- China Foreign Ministry: Zarif First FM to Support China’s Fight against Coronavirus

2- Deal of Century Will Die Sooner than Trump: Iran Leader

3- We’ve Always Been Ready for Talks with Saudi: Kharrazi

4- Abe: Warship Deployed in Mideast Won’t Participate in US Army’s Operation

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Childish Fight in Congress: Trump Refuses to Shake Hand with Pelosi, Pelosi Rips Trump’s Speech

Arman-e Melli:

1- Whoever Likes Iran Must Vote in Upcoming Elections: Iran Leader

2- 12 People Arrested after Claiming They Infiltrated into Election Process

3- Trump’s Speech Gets Controversial: Iran Key Focus of Trump’s Lies

Ebtekar:

1- Tehran and Moscow Two Key Players in Counter-Terror Fight: Putin

2- Trump, Pelosi Engaged in Symbolic Fight in Congress

3- Rouhani: No One Beyond Law, People

Ettela’at:

1- 22 Bahman Rallies, Parliamentary Elections Two Big Tests for Iran Nation: Leader

2- UAE, Israel, US Had Secret Anti-Iran Summit in White House

3- Rouhani: Key to Resolving Problems Is Building Trust between Government, Nation

Kayhan:

1- Revealed after 40 Years: Al Saud Killed 5,000 in Mecca Riot

2- Don’t Make People Discouraged from Elections by Telling Lies: Leader

Sazandegi:

1- For Sake of Iran: Leader Urges People to Vote If They Love Their Country

2- Defending Republic: Republic without Islam Will Turn into Dictatorship; Islam without Republic Won’t Survive

3- Passengers of Wuhan: Will Evacuation of Iran Citizens from Wuhan Bring Coronavirus to Iran?

4- Duel in Congress

Shargh:

1- Iran Envoy to Iraq Explains Content of Soleimani’s Message for Saudis

2- Trump Delivers State of Union Speech

3- Iran Leader: People’s Complaints Not about Election Itself