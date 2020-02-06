A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 6

Hedieh Lahiji
Iran Newspaper Headlines

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, January 6, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Iran Newspapers

Abrar:

1- China Foreign Ministry: Zarif First FM to Support China’s Fight against Coronavirus

2- Deal of Century Will Die Sooner than Trump: Iran Leader

3- We’ve Always Been Ready for Talks with Saudi: Kharrazi

4- Abe: Warship Deployed in Mideast Won’t Participate in US Army’s Operation

Iran Abrar Newspaper 6.2.2020

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Childish Fight in Congress: Trump Refuses to Shake Hand with Pelosi, Pelosi Rips Trump’s Speech

Iran Aftab Newspaper 6.2.2020

 

Arman-e Melli:

1- Whoever Likes Iran Must Vote in Upcoming Elections: Iran Leader

2- 12 People Arrested after Claiming They Infiltrated into Election Process

3- Trump’s Speech Gets Controversial: Iran Key Focus of Trump’s Lies

Iran Arman-e Melli Newspaper 6.2.2020

 

Ebtekar:

1- Tehran and Moscow Two Key Players in Counter-Terror Fight: Putin

2- Trump, Pelosi Engaged in Symbolic Fight in Congress

3- Rouhani: No One Beyond Law, People

Iran Ebtekar Newspaper 6.2.2020

 

Ettela’at:

1- 22 Bahman Rallies, Parliamentary Elections Two Big Tests for Iran Nation: Leader

2- UAE, Israel, US Had Secret Anti-Iran Summit in White House

3- Rouhani: Key to Resolving Problems Is Building Trust between Government, Nation

 

Iran Ettela’at Newspaper 6.2.2020

 

Kayhan:

1- Revealed after 40 Years: Al Saud Killed 5,000 in Mecca Riot

2- Don’t Make People Discouraged from Elections by Telling Lies: Leader

Iran Kayhan Newspaper 6.2.2020

 

Sazandegi:

1- For Sake of Iran: Leader Urges People to Vote If They Love Their Country

2- Defending Republic: Republic without Islam Will Turn into Dictatorship; Islam without Republic Won’t Survive

3- Passengers of Wuhan: Will Evacuation of Iran Citizens from Wuhan Bring Coronavirus to Iran?

4- Duel in Congress

 

Shargh:

1- Iran Envoy to Iraq Explains Content of Soleimani’s Message for Saudis

2- Trump Delivers State of Union Speech

3- Iran Leader: People’s Complaints Not about Election Itself

Iran Shargh Newspaper 6.2.2020

   
   

