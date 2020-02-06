A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 6

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, January 6, 2020, and picked headlines from 8 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar:
1- China Foreign Ministry: Zarif First FM to Support China’s Fight against Coronavirus
2- Deal of Century Will Die Sooner than Trump: Iran Leader
3- We’ve Always Been Ready for Talks with Saudi: Kharrazi
4- Abe: Warship Deployed in Mideast Won’t Participate in US Army’s Operation
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Childish Fight in Congress: Trump Refuses to Shake Hand with Pelosi, Pelosi Rips Trump’s Speech
Arman-e Melli:
1- Whoever Likes Iran Must Vote in Upcoming Elections: Iran Leader
2- 12 People Arrested after Claiming They Infiltrated into Election Process
3- Trump’s Speech Gets Controversial: Iran Key Focus of Trump’s Lies
Ebtekar:
1- Tehran and Moscow Two Key Players in Counter-Terror Fight: Putin
2- Trump, Pelosi Engaged in Symbolic Fight in Congress
3- Rouhani: No One Beyond Law, People
Ettela’at:
1- 22 Bahman Rallies, Parliamentary Elections Two Big Tests for Iran Nation: Leader
2- UAE, Israel, US Had Secret Anti-Iran Summit in White House
3- Rouhani: Key to Resolving Problems Is Building Trust between Government, Nation
Kayhan:
1- Revealed after 40 Years: Al Saud Killed 5,000 in Mecca Riot
2- Don’t Make People Discouraged from Elections by Telling Lies: Leader
Sazandegi:
1- For Sake of Iran: Leader Urges People to Vote If They Love Their Country
2- Defending Republic: Republic without Islam Will Turn into Dictatorship; Islam without Republic Won’t Survive
3- Passengers of Wuhan: Will Evacuation of Iran Citizens from Wuhan Bring Coronavirus to Iran?
4- Duel in Congress
Shargh:
1- Iran Envoy to Iraq Explains Content of Soleimani’s Message for Saudis
2- Trump Delivers State of Union Speech
3- Iran Leader: People’s Complaints Not about Election Itself