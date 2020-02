A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 23

Abrar:

1- Muqtada al-Sadr Threatens ‘Million-Strong’ Protest Rallies

2- Coronavirus Outbreak in Iran at ‘Yellow’ Condition: Official

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Corona Workers

2- Hello to Unanimous Conservative Gov’t

3- Which One’s to Blame for Price Hikes in Iran: FATF or Coronavirus?

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Putin’s Covert Support for Sanders?

2- Impact of Coronavirus on Businesses

Ebtekar:

1- Conservatives Take Over New Parliament

2- Rouhani, Zarif Meet with Dutch FM: We All Must Try to Save JCPOA

Etemad:

1- Profiteers of Coronavirus

* People Complain about Shortages Regarding Coronavirus

2- Iran’s Conditions Won’t Get Worse with FATF Blacklisting

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: Iran Ready for Talks with EU on Regional Security

2- Health Ministry: 28 Infected by Coronavirus; Five Killed

Hamshahri:

1- No to Fear of Corona

Iran:

1- All Together against Coronavirus

2- Rouhani to Dutch FM: We Haven’t Closed Doors to Talks with EU

Javan:

1- We’ll Defeat Coronavirus Even Without Int’l Support

2- Rouhani Slams EU’s Failure to Comply with JCPOA

3- Taliban Declares Victory against US in Afghanistan

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- 98.5 Percent of Coronavirus Patients Can Be Treated

Kayhan:

1- Anti-US Candidates Win Elections in Fresh Slap on Trump’s Face

2- Zionists Attack Palestinian Demonstrators with Bulldozer!

3- US Struggling to Exaggerate FATF Show

Sazandegi:

1- Corona Panic

Shahrvand:

1- Conservatives’ “Unity” in Parliament

2- Number of Corona Patients Increased to 28; 6 Killed

* Schools in Several Provinces Shut Down

Shargh:

1- Bitter Strategy: What Plan Do Sanction Designers Have for Iran Economy?

2- Tehran-Amsterdam in Post-Tension Era

3- Corona in Tehran City Council: Chairman Quarantined, Mayor Infected