A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 15

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Zarif Meets Canadian PM, FM in Munich

2- Top General: IRGC Has Yet to Showcase Lion’s Share of Its Capabilities

3- Failure to Adopt FATF Standards Will Put Iran against Int’l Financial System: VP

4- US Senate Approves Bill to Decrease Trump’s Authorities to Wage War on Iran

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- IRGC Chief: Iran to Hit Israel, US If They Make Any Mistake

Asrar Newspaper:

1- WHO: Coronavirus May Affect Two-Thirds of World

2- IRGC Chief: We Haven’t Yet Dealt Final Slap on US Face

3- Trade Minister: Sanctions Helped Iran Develop Its Production, Exports

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Washington’s Challenges against Yellow Dragon: How US Policies Made Them Weak against China?

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Weak Europe, US Bully, Deals in Danger: Munich Security Conference Kicks Off

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- US, Israel Will Receive Iran’s Response If They Make Any Mistake: IRGC Chief

2- Iran Former FM: Palestinians Themselves Must Make Decision for Creating United Gov’t

3- Iran’s Foreign Debts Decreased: CBI

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Saudi Arabia Gradually Changing Islam to Normalize Ties with Israel

2- Pompeo: Iran Must Immediately Approve Palermo Convention, CFT

* This Is What Iranian Supporters of FATF Read

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Zarif’s Meeting with Canada PM in Germany

* Pompeo Attacks Iran before Munich Conference

2- Berlin Trying to Avoid Collapse: Next Chancellor to Be Introduced in 10 Days

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- VP Warns about End of FATF’s Deadline for Iran

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Zarif Meets Trudeau: Consultations on Sidelines of Munich Security Conference

2- NY Times Reveals Reason for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani