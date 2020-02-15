A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on February 15

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, February 15, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iran Newspapers
Abrar Newspaper:
1- Zarif Meets Canadian PM, FM in Munich
2- Top General: IRGC Has Yet to Showcase Lion’s Share of Its Capabilities
3- Failure to Adopt FATF Standards Will Put Iran against Int’l Financial System: VP
4- US Senate Approves Bill to Decrease Trump’s Authorities to Wage War on Iran
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- IRGC Chief: Iran to Hit Israel, US If They Make Any Mistake
Asrar Newspaper:
1- WHO: Coronavirus May Affect Two-Thirds of World
2- IRGC Chief: We Haven’t Yet Dealt Final Slap on US Face
3- Trade Minister: Sanctions Helped Iran Develop Its Production, Exports
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Washington’s Challenges against Yellow Dragon: How US Policies Made Them Weak against China?
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Weak Europe, US Bully, Deals in Danger: Munich Security Conference Kicks Off
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- US, Israel Will Receive Iran’s Response If They Make Any Mistake: IRGC Chief
2- Iran Former FM: Palestinians Themselves Must Make Decision for Creating United Gov’t
3- Iran’s Foreign Debts Decreased: CBI
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Saudi Arabia Gradually Changing Islam to Normalize Ties with Israel
2- Pompeo: Iran Must Immediately Approve Palermo Convention, CFT
* This Is What Iranian Supporters of FATF Read
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- Zarif’s Meeting with Canada PM in Germany
* Pompeo Attacks Iran before Munich Conference
2- Berlin Trying to Avoid Collapse: Next Chancellor to Be Introduced in 10 Days
Setareh Sobh Newspaper:
1- VP Warns about End of FATF’s Deadline for Iran
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Zarif Meets Trudeau: Consultations on Sidelines of Munich Security Conference
2- NY Times Reveals Reason for Assassination of Gen. Soleimani