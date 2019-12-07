A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 7

Abrar:

1- Zarif’s Harsh Reaction to E3’s Letter to UN

2- Kuwait: We’re Reviewing Hormuz Peace Endeavour

3- Arab League Chief: New Deal Must Be Signed with Iran

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- What Does EU’s Letter to UN Mean?

2- Europe’s Radical Behaviour [Editorial]

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Britain’s Nightmare ahead of Christmas

* Will Socialism or Neoconservatism Replace UK Moderates?

2- Saudi Surprise for Market

Ebtekar:

1- Latest Efforts to Revive JCPOA

2- Iran Won’t Give Up Its Right: What Happened in OPEC Summit

Etemad:

1- First Steps of Reform in Iraq: New Election Commission Law Approved

2- Will New Iraq Be Born?

Ettela’at:

1- JCPOA Commission: We Won’t Use Dispute Mechanism against Iran

Hamshahri:

1- Mourning at Wedding Time: 12 Killed in Wedding Gas Explosion

Iran:

1- Preserving JCPOA Without Trigger: What Happened in JCPOA Commission

2- Iran’s Reaction to E3’s Protest against Its Missile Activities

Javan:

1- Zarif: Europe Covering Up Its Clear Incompetence with Sheer Lie

* Iran FM Catches Brian Hook on Europe’s Missile Pressure against Iran

2- Bloody Wedding Leaves 11 Killed, 42 Wounded in Saqqez

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Ayatollah Sistani Calls for Real Reforms in Iraq

* PM Must Be Appointed Without Foreign Interference

2- Iran, P4+1 United in Supporting JCPOA

Kayhan:

1- US, Europe Both Terrified by Iran’s Missile Power

2- BBC Persian’s Claim about Arrest of Basij Forces Dismissed

3- Millions of Iraqis Pledge Allegiance to Top Cleric, Foil US Plot

Sazandegi:

1- Aref Won’t Run for Parliamentary Votes

2- France Paralyzed

Setareh Sobh:

1- 9806 People Run for Parliamentary Elections

Shahrvand:

1- European Parties to JCPOA Escaping Forward

2- Massive Strikes in France

Shargh:

1- Reformists Run for Parliamentary Elections