A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 7

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, December 7, 2019, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Zarif’s Harsh Reaction to E3’s Letter to UN
2- Kuwait: We’re Reviewing Hormuz Peace Endeavour
3- Arab League Chief: New Deal Must Be Signed with Iran
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- What Does EU’s Letter to UN Mean?
2- Europe’s Radical Behaviour [Editorial]
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Britain’s Nightmare ahead of Christmas
* Will Socialism or Neoconservatism Replace UK Moderates?
2- Saudi Surprise for Market
Ebtekar:
1- Latest Efforts to Revive JCPOA
2- Iran Won’t Give Up Its Right: What Happened in OPEC Summit
Etemad:
1- First Steps of Reform in Iraq: New Election Commission Law Approved
2- Will New Iraq Be Born?
Ettela’at:
1- JCPOA Commission: We Won’t Use Dispute Mechanism against Iran
Hamshahri:
1- Mourning at Wedding Time: 12 Killed in Wedding Gas Explosion
Iran:
1- Preserving JCPOA Without Trigger: What Happened in JCPOA Commission
2- Iran’s Reaction to E3’s Protest against Its Missile Activities
Javan:
1- Zarif: Europe Covering Up Its Clear Incompetence with Sheer Lie
* Iran FM Catches Brian Hook on Europe’s Missile Pressure against Iran
2- Bloody Wedding Leaves 11 Killed, 42 Wounded in Saqqez
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Ayatollah Sistani Calls for Real Reforms in Iraq
* PM Must Be Appointed Without Foreign Interference
2- Iran, P4+1 United in Supporting JCPOA
Kayhan:
1- US, Europe Both Terrified by Iran’s Missile Power
2- BBC Persian’s Claim about Arrest of Basij Forces Dismissed
3- Millions of Iraqis Pledge Allegiance to Top Cleric, Foil US Plot
Sazandegi:
1- Aref Won’t Run for Parliamentary Votes
2- France Paralyzed
Setareh Sobh:
1- 9806 People Run for Parliamentary Elections
Shahrvand:
1- European Parties to JCPOA Escaping Forward
2- Massive Strikes in France
Shargh:
1- Reformists Run for Parliamentary Elections