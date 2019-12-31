A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 31

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Rouhani: My Campaign Promises Made in Peacetime
2- MP: Rouhani’s Promises Won’t Be Forgotten on Pretext of Sanctions
3- IRGC Spokesman: Message of Iran-Russia-China Drills ‘Security for Region’
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iraq Analyst: If US Is Fighting ISIS, Why Does It Hit Anti-ISIS Base?
2- US, Iraq and Hashd al-Sha’abi [Editorial]
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Kim’s Surprise for Trump to Be Unveiled on First Day of 2020
Ebtekar:
1- US’ Disturbed Dream for Region
2- On Circuit of Eastern Diplomacy
* Zarif Departs for China after Russia Meeting
Etemad:
1- National Unity Key to Resolving Problems: Cleric
2- Rouhani’s War and Peace
3- Rouhani and His Opponents [Editorial]
Ettela’at:
1- Iran, Russia Call on Other Countries to Counter US’ Unilateralism
Iran:
1- Petchem Leap under Sanctions
2- US Attack on Iraq’s National Sovereignty
Javan:
1- Expulsion of US from Iraq Triggered
2- Lasting and Glorious Like Dey 9
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Ayatollah Sistani Condemns US Airstrike on Hashd al-Sha’abi
2- Rouhani: Leap in Petchem Industry a National Honour
Kayhan:
1- Trump’s New Year’s Gift: Playing with Lives of 5,000 US Soldiers in Iraq
* Resistance: We’ll Take Hard Revenge
Mardom Salari:
1- Iran, Russia’s Important Proposals for Peace in Persian Gulf
2- Pentagon’s Camisado against Hashd al-Sha’abi
Setareh Sobh:
1- Hashd al-Sha’abi: We’ll Retaliate