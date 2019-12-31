A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 31

Abrar:

1- Rouhani: My Campaign Promises Made in Peacetime

2- MP: Rouhani’s Promises Won’t Be Forgotten on Pretext of Sanctions

3- IRGC Spokesman: Message of Iran-Russia-China Drills ‘Security for Region’

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iraq Analyst: If US Is Fighting ISIS, Why Does It Hit Anti-ISIS Base?

2- US, Iraq and Hashd al-Sha’abi [Editorial]

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Kim’s Surprise for Trump to Be Unveiled on First Day of 2020

Ebtekar:

1- US’ Disturbed Dream for Region

2- On Circuit of Eastern Diplomacy

* Zarif Departs for China after Russia Meeting

Etemad:

1- National Unity Key to Resolving Problems: Cleric

2- Rouhani’s War and Peace

3- Rouhani and His Opponents [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Iran, Russia Call on Other Countries to Counter US’ Unilateralism

Iran:

1- Petchem Leap under Sanctions

2- US Attack on Iraq’s National Sovereignty

Javan:

1- Expulsion of US from Iraq Triggered

2- Lasting and Glorious Like Dey 9

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Ayatollah Sistani Condemns US Airstrike on Hashd al-Sha’abi

2- Rouhani: Leap in Petchem Industry a National Honour

Kayhan:

1- Trump’s New Year’s Gift: Playing with Lives of 5,000 US Soldiers in Iraq

* Resistance: We’ll Take Hard Revenge

Mardom Salari:

1- Iran, Russia’s Important Proposals for Peace in Persian Gulf

2- Pentagon’s Camisado against Hashd al-Sha’abi

Setareh Sobh:

1- Hashd al-Sha’abi: We’ll Retaliate