A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 29

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Pfizer Gifts 15,000 Doses of Vaccine to Iran: Red Crescent
Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:
1- Turkey on Verge of Explosion
* Economic Crisis, Political Challenges Force Erdogan to Think of Reforms
2- How Can Iran Compensate for Past Three Years It Lost?
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Iran Tells Iraq, US It’s Not after Tension
2- Countdown Begins for Reopening of Tehran Museum of Contemporary Arts
3- Rouhani: We’ll Approve Domestic Vaccine Only If We’re Made Sure It Works
Ettela’at Newspaper:
1- Iran to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine in Cooperation with a Foreign Country
2- Hezbollah Chief: Americans Begged Soleimani for Their Withdrawal from Iraq
3- In Message to US, We Asked Them Not to Go after Adventurism: Tehran
Iran Newspaper:
1- Trump Is to Blame for Assassination of Soleimani: Nasrallah
2- Rouhani, Qalibaf, Raisi Exchange Views on Vaccine, Budget, Sanctions
Javan Newspaper:
1- UK Fourth Side behind Assassination of Hajj Qassem
* UK Firm Involved in Soleimani Killing: Iraqi TV
2- Nasrallah: Those Who Murdered Hajj Qassem Have Offered to Kill Me as Well
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- Martyr Soleimani Was Man of the Battlefront: Nasrallah
2- Attacks on Diplomatic, Residential Sites Rejected: Iran
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- Hezbollah’s Pinpoint Accuracy Missiles Doubled in Past Year: Nasrallah’s Meaningful Threat
2- 9th of Dey: The Day When People Dealt Blow to US Mercenaries
3- Washington Post on Danger of Trump Supporters: US Must Await Big Threat on January 6
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Will Iran Manage to Stop Online Gambling?
2- Traditional Medicine Complements Modern Medicine: Father of Iran’s Genetics