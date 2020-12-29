A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 29

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Pfizer Gifts 15,000 Doses of Vaccine to Iran: Red Crescent

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Turkey on Verge of Explosion

* Economic Crisis, Political Challenges Force Erdogan to Think of Reforms

2- How Can Iran Compensate for Past Three Years It Lost?

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran Tells Iraq, US It’s Not after Tension

2- Countdown Begins for Reopening of Tehran Museum of Contemporary Arts

3- Rouhani: We’ll Approve Domestic Vaccine Only If We’re Made Sure It Works

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine in Cooperation with a Foreign Country

2- Hezbollah Chief: Americans Begged Soleimani for Their Withdrawal from Iraq

3- In Message to US, We Asked Them Not to Go after Adventurism: Tehran

Iran Newspaper:

1- Trump Is to Blame for Assassination of Soleimani: Nasrallah

2- Rouhani, Qalibaf, Raisi Exchange Views on Vaccine, Budget, Sanctions

Javan Newspaper:

1- UK Fourth Side behind Assassination of Hajj Qassem

* UK Firm Involved in Soleimani Killing: Iraqi TV

2- Nasrallah: Those Who Murdered Hajj Qassem Have Offered to Kill Me as Well

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Martyr Soleimani Was Man of the Battlefront: Nasrallah

2- Attacks on Diplomatic, Residential Sites Rejected: Iran

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Hezbollah’s Pinpoint Accuracy Missiles Doubled in Past Year: Nasrallah’s Meaningful Threat

2- 9th of Dey: The Day When People Dealt Blow to US Mercenaries

3- Washington Post on Danger of Trump Supporters: US Must Await Big Threat on January 6

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Will Iran Manage to Stop Online Gambling?

2- Traditional Medicine Complements Modern Medicine: Father of Iran’s Genetics