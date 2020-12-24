A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 24

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper: 1- Rouhani: Those Who Are Not in a Rush Are Probably Well-Off 2- Iran’s Reduction of Commitments, Law Passed by Parliament Complement Each Other Arman-e Melli Newspaper: 1- Iran Will Definitely Buy COVID-19 Vaccine 2- Rouhani: To Fight Corruption, Iran Needs to Pass FATF Bills Ebtekar Newspaper: 1- 2020 Year […]
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Rouhani: Those Who Are Not in a Rush Are Probably Well-Off
2- Iran’s Reduction of Commitments, Law Passed by Parliament Complement Each Other
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Iran Will Definitely Buy COVID-19 Vaccine
2- Rouhani: To Fight Corruption, Iran Needs to Pass FATF Bills
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- 2020 Year of World’s Coronavirus Nightmare
2- Iran’s Economic Growth Blocked by FATF Barrier
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Trump Pardons 45 People, 88% of Whom Had Personal Ties with Him
* Granting Clemency to Criminals
2- Elections Overshadowed by Coronavirus
Hamshahri Newspaper:
1- Bam; 17 Years after Earthquake
Iran Newspaper:
1- Other Countries Calling Iran to Restore Ties to Pre-Trump Conditions
Javan Newspaper:
1- Dichotomy of Vaccine/Negotiation Rejected
2- Hair Pulling (Girl Fight) in White House
Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:
1- World Welcomes Full Implementation of JCPOA
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- FATF Is Cooperation with US Chamber of Commerce, Not the Way to Fight Corruption
2- Truck Drivers Clash in UK as British Virus Causes Severe Shortage of Food
3- Pelosi: I’ll Pull Trump by His Hair and Throw Him Out of White House
4- Senior Russian Officer: 20 Minutes of Meeting with Gen. Soleimani Was Enough to Remember Him Forever
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- Iran to Buy 16m Doses of Vaccine
Mardom Salari Newspaper:
1- US Failure, Isolation at Security Council
2- Europe Confused by British Coronavirus
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Return to Pre-Trump Conditions