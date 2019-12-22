A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 22

Abrar:

1- Rouhani: Iran’s Doors Open to Japanese

2- US Navy Claims It Saved Three Iranian Sailors

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran’s Focus on Japan’s History of Breaking Sanctions

* Abe, Trump Hold Phone Talks after Rouhani’s Japan Visit

2- Important Factors of Japan for Iran [Editorial]

Ebtekar:

1- Europeans’ New Game with JCPOA

* A Review of Europe’s Claim about Trigger Mechanism Activation

Etemad:

1- No Arrest!

* Judiciary Chief Urges Collection of Enough Evidence before Arrests

2- Welcoming New Judiciary Order; In Criticism of Imprisonment [Editorial]

Ettela’at:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Leave JCPOA If It Doesn’t Have Any Benefits for Us

Javan:

1- Even Trump Worried about Iran’s JCPOA Withdrawal

* Most Important Message of Rouhani’s Tokyo Trip

2- Iran Leaders Orders Allocation of $300 Million to Khuzestan Sewage System

Jomhouri Eslami:

1- Rouhani: Iran to Consider Japan’s Offer for Breaking Sanctions

2- Christian Media: Remove Trump for Jesus Sake

3- Araqchi: Consultations with Japan to Continue

Kayhan:

1- Why JCPOA Must Be Stopped; 10 Economic Indices

2- Rouhani: We May Leave JCPOA

Mardom Salari:

1- UK Parliament Approves PM’s Plan

2- Nightmare of FATF Deadlock

Setareh Sobh:

1- Air Pollution Causes Millions in Damage

2- Efforts to Break Sanctions in Rouhani’s Tokyo Trip

Shargh:

1- Officials Have Not Taken Sanctions Seriously: Ex-Politician

2- Hidden Aspects of Rouhani’s Trip to Japan

* We Hate War: Rouhani

* Japan Must Release Blocked Iranian Assets