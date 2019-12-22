A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 22

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, December 22, 2019, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Rouhani: Iran’s Doors Open to Japanese
2- US Navy Claims It Saved Three Iranian Sailors
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran’s Focus on Japan’s History of Breaking Sanctions
* Abe, Trump Hold Phone Talks after Rouhani’s Japan Visit
2- Important Factors of Japan for Iran [Editorial]
Ebtekar:
1- Europeans’ New Game with JCPOA
* A Review of Europe’s Claim about Trigger Mechanism Activation
Etemad:
1- No Arrest!
* Judiciary Chief Urges Collection of Enough Evidence before Arrests
2- Welcoming New Judiciary Order; In Criticism of Imprisonment [Editorial]
Ettela’at:
1- Rouhani: We’ll Leave JCPOA If It Doesn’t Have Any Benefits for Us
Javan:
1- Even Trump Worried about Iran’s JCPOA Withdrawal
* Most Important Message of Rouhani’s Tokyo Trip
2- Iran Leaders Orders Allocation of $300 Million to Khuzestan Sewage System
Jomhouri Eslami:
1- Rouhani: Iran to Consider Japan’s Offer for Breaking Sanctions
2- Christian Media: Remove Trump for Jesus Sake
3- Araqchi: Consultations with Japan to Continue
Kayhan:
1- Why JCPOA Must Be Stopped; 10 Economic Indices
2- Rouhani: We May Leave JCPOA
Mardom Salari:
1- UK Parliament Approves PM’s Plan
2- Nightmare of FATF Deadlock
Setareh Sobh:
1- Air Pollution Causes Millions in Damage
2- Efforts to Break Sanctions in Rouhani’s Tokyo Trip
Shargh:
1- Officials Have Not Taken Sanctions Seriously: Ex-Politician
2- Hidden Aspects of Rouhani’s Trip to Japan
* We Hate War: Rouhani
* Japan Must Release Blocked Iranian Assets