A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on December 21

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, December 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Leader: Hard Efforts of Nurses during Pandemic Made Them Even Dearer to Iranians

2- What’s Iran’s Petroleum Minister Looking for in Moscow?

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Military Parliament of Iran Says Hello to Generals

* Military Men’s Presence in 2021 Presidential Votes

Donya-ye Eqtesad Newspaper:

1- Leftists Disappointed with Biden Cabinet

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Positive Signals to US Dollar Market

2- Ifs and Buts of Biden and Europe for Return to JCPOA

3- Parliament Rejects Motion to Bar Military Men from Running for President

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Medical Council Calls for Immediate Purchase of COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: Health Workers Always on the Front Lines

Javan Newspaper:

1- Here Comes the British Coronavirus

2- Iran Leader: Nurses Were Truly Amazing during Pandemic

2- Talk of ‘Martial Law‘ in US

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Zionist Newspaper: Biden Coordinates Policies with Israel on JCPOA

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- West’s Double Standards on JCPOA Revival

2- Washington on Verge of Coup Orchestrated by Trump

3- Turkey’s Benefit from Azerbaijani Victory over Armenia

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Nurses Are Like Angels to Patients

2- Even US Doesn’t Have Missiles Fired at Ain al-Assad: Former IRGC Chief

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Lawmakers Embrace Military President

2- Iran Leader: Our Dear Nurses Did Great Job During Pandemic

3- Analyst: Zarif Can Definitely Be One of Presidential Candidates