A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 8

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Parliament Removes from Its Agenda a Triple-Urgency Motion to Shut Down Country for One Month
2- Macron Urges Iran to Return to Its JCPOA Commitments
3- Interior Minister: Coronavirus Trend Slowing Down in Many Provinces
Afkar:
1- Parliament Speaker: Corona Threats Must Be Turned into Opportunity
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Johnson on Standby
2- Who Has Become Richer Thanks to Corona?
Donya-ye Eqtesad:
1- Health Minister: We Hope Corona Will Be Contained by Mid-May
Ebtekar:
1- Impossible Mission of Social Distancing!
2- Rouhani: No Rush to Reopen Schools and Universities
Hamshahri:
1- Gradual Farewell to Corona
* Denmark, France, Austria, Spain, Germany, Italy, Czech Cautiously Returning Life to Normal
Jame Jam:
1- UK in Coma: Johnson Who Made Fun of Corona Transferred to ICU
Kayhan:
1- Health Minister Praises Leader’s Unmatched Support for National Corona Fight Headquarters
2- Corona Taking More Victims in US: New York Parks Turned into Mass Graves!
3- Iran Leader’s Speech to Be Televised Live on Thursday
Rooyesh-e Mellat:
1- Corona Has Impact Government’s Financial Resources: VP
2- Tehran Still a Hotspot of COVID-19: Official
Setareh Sobh:
1- People Under Pressure of Sanctions, Corona: MP Warns
2- There’s No Clean Spot in Tehran: Official
* 4,000 ICU Beds Allocated to Corona Patients All Full
Shahrvand:
1- Nurses Victims of Private Hospitals
Shargh:
1- Newspapers Can Publish Print Version as of Saturday: Official
2- Tehran Has Yet to Reach Peak of Corona: Official