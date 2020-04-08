A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 8

Abrar:

1- Parliament Removes from Its Agenda a Triple-Urgency Motion to Shut Down Country for One Month

2- Macron Urges Iran to Return to Its JCPOA Commitments

3- Interior Minister: Coronavirus Trend Slowing Down in Many Provinces

Afkar:

1- Parliament Speaker: Corona Threats Must Be Turned into Opportunity

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Johnson on Standby

2- Who Has Become Richer Thanks to Corona?

Donya-ye Eqtesad:

1- Health Minister: We Hope Corona Will Be Contained by Mid-May

Ebtekar:

1- Impossible Mission of Social Distancing!

2- Rouhani: No Rush to Reopen Schools and Universities

Hamshahri:

1- Gradual Farewell to Corona

* Denmark, France, Austria, Spain, Germany, Italy, Czech Cautiously Returning Life to Normal

Jame Jam:

1- UK in Coma: Johnson Who Made Fun of Corona Transferred to ICU

Kayhan:

1- Health Minister Praises Leader’s Unmatched Support for National Corona Fight Headquarters

2- Corona Taking More Victims in US: New York Parks Turned into Mass Graves!

3- Iran Leader’s Speech to Be Televised Live on Thursday

Rooyesh-e Mellat:

1- Corona Has Impact Government’s Financial Resources: VP

2- Tehran Still a Hotspot of COVID-19: Official

Setareh Sobh:

1- People Under Pressure of Sanctions, Corona: MP Warns

2- There’s No Clean Spot in Tehran: Official

* 4,000 ICU Beds Allocated to Corona Patients All Full

Shahrvand:

1- Nurses Victims of Private Hospitals

Shargh:

1- Newspapers Can Publish Print Version as of Saturday: Official

2- Tehran Has Yet to Reach Peak of Corona: Official