A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 5

By
Fatemeh Askarieh
-
Iranian Newspapers

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, April 5, 2020, and picked headlines from 10 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:

1- Security Council to Hold Meeting on Corona

2- COVID-19 Kills 158 More Iranians

 

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Traffic of Death: Tehran, Other Big Cities Crowded Despite Warnings

2- West-East Gap in Time of Corona

 

 

Ebtekar:

1- Biological Battle over Oil: Reasons for Crisis in Global Oil Market

2- Insufficient Social Distancing Restrictions Make Cities Crowded Again

* Should We Wait for Another Wave of COVID-19?

 

Etemad:

1- Rouhani: No Worker Should Be Fired

2- Options Ahead of Iran: Reconsidering Implementation of Additional Protocol and NPT

 

Hamshahri:

1- Family Tension in Quarantine

2- Tehran Mayor on Guardian: We Should Think Globally, Act Locally

3- And Suddenly Traffic Jam: Increase in Number of Bus, Subway Passengers after 16 Days

 

Javan:

1- Post-American World after Corona

2- Chomsky: Corona Makes People Aware of Deficits of Global Systems

3- 50,000 Teams of Basiji Experts Screen 70 Million Iranians

 

Kayhan:

1- 50 Experts Give Advice to Mitigate Economic Effects of Corona

2- Foreign Policy: Iran’s Activities in Syria Doubled after Assassination of Gen. Soleimani

3- Iran Unveils Artificial Intelligence System for Diagnosing Corona

 

Mardom Salari:

1- Europe Urges Removal of Iran Sanctions

2- Death and Quarantine of Global Community

3- Americans Dissatisfied with Trump’s Handling of Corona

 

Shahrvand:

1- Call for Immediate Action: Economists Call for IRR 400-Trillion Support Package

2- Traffic of Corona in Tehran: Capital’s Streets Packed with Cars Despite Quarantine

 

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Plague of Liberal Democracy

* Will Corona Crisis Become Civilizational Turning Point to Change Current World Orders?

   
   

