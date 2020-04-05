A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 5

Abrar:

1- Security Council to Hold Meeting on Corona

2- COVID-19 Kills 158 More Iranians

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Traffic of Death: Tehran, Other Big Cities Crowded Despite Warnings

2- West-East Gap in Time of Corona

Ebtekar:

1- Biological Battle over Oil: Reasons for Crisis in Global Oil Market

2- Insufficient Social Distancing Restrictions Make Cities Crowded Again

* Should We Wait for Another Wave of COVID-19?

Etemad:

1- Rouhani: No Worker Should Be Fired

2- Options Ahead of Iran: Reconsidering Implementation of Additional Protocol and NPT

Hamshahri:

1- Family Tension in Quarantine

2- Tehran Mayor on Guardian: We Should Think Globally, Act Locally

3- And Suddenly Traffic Jam: Increase in Number of Bus, Subway Passengers after 16 Days

Javan:

1- Post-American World after Corona

2- Chomsky: Corona Makes People Aware of Deficits of Global Systems

3- 50,000 Teams of Basiji Experts Screen 70 Million Iranians

Kayhan:

1- 50 Experts Give Advice to Mitigate Economic Effects of Corona

2- Foreign Policy: Iran’s Activities in Syria Doubled after Assassination of Gen. Soleimani

3- Iran Unveils Artificial Intelligence System for Diagnosing Corona

Mardom Salari:

1- Europe Urges Removal of Iran Sanctions

2- Death and Quarantine of Global Community

3- Americans Dissatisfied with Trump’s Handling of Corona

Shahrvand:

1- Call for Immediate Action: Economists Call for IRR 400-Trillion Support Package

2- Traffic of Corona in Tehran: Capital’s Streets Packed with Cars Despite Quarantine

Vatan-e Emrooz:

1- Plague of Liberal Democracy

* Will Corona Crisis Become Civilizational Turning Point to Change Current World Orders?