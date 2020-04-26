A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 26

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, April 26, 2020, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar Newspaper:

1- Iraq to Reopen 3 Border Crossing with Iran

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Will Iran Lose Gas Markets of Iraq, Turkey?

2- Rouhani: If COVID-19 Peaks in Iran, We’ll Have to Restore Restrictions

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Democrats Will Bring Obama’s Wife to the Field

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We Should Adapt Ourselves to Coronavirus

2- Is Kim Alive? Speculations about N Korean Leader’s Health

3- Sport Diplomacy in Bin Salman’s Style

* How Saudi Arabia Is Trying to Cover Its Violent Image by Investing in Sports

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Latest Decision of Iran Gov’t: Cinemas Can Voluntarily Reopen

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Rouhani to Emir of Qatar: Iran Won’t Initiate Any Tension in Region

2- Health Ministry Warns about Increase of COVID-19 Infection among Families

3- World Leaders Agree to Fight against Coronavirus without US

Javan Newspaper:

1- Corona in Lungs of US National Security

2- Leader: We Learned from Imam Khomeini Not to Be Afraid of US

3- COVID-19 in Iran: 50-Percent Decrease in Hospitalization, 70% Drop in Fatalities

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Deputy Health Minister: We’ll Continue Staying Home; New Wave of Corona Imminent

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Messed-Up States of America: From Fourfold Budget Deficit to Disinfectant Injection!

2- Where’s Kim Jong-un?

3- 70-Percent Decrease in Iran’s COVID-19 Fatalities

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- 175 Hot Days of Iran and US in UN Security Council

2- Leader: Quran Says Don’t Be Afraid of Enemy, Stand against It

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- US Being Stubborn against Iran’s IMF Loan Request

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Upward Trend of Coronavirus Infection in 10 Provinces

Shargh Newspaper:

1- A Way to End Yemen War Tragedy [Editorial]

2- Ambiguity of a Death: What Happened to North Korean Leader