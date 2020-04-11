A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 11

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, April 11, 2020, and picked headlines from 9 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Iranian Newspapers
Abrar:
1- Iran Welcomes Appointment of Al-Kazemi as New PM of Iraq
2- Iran Leader: People Shone in Coronavirus Test
3- AEOI Spokesman: Iran Plans to Reach 1m SWU in Uranium Enrichment
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Voters’ Hatred of Socialism Costs Sanders Dearly
* Why Leftist Thoughts Have Become So Unpopular in West
2- Rouhani Warns IMF
Arman-e Melli:
1- Iran Leader Urges Gov’t to Immediately Help Weaker Strata of Society
2- FM: Iran Welcomes Russia’s Idea of Creating Green Corridor
3- OPEC+ Agree on Oil Production Cut
Etemad:
1- Murder Using Weapon of Sanctions: The Political Cost Paid by Trump
Ettela’at:
1- Smart Social Distancing Plan Enforced in Iran While Observing Health Protocols
2- OPEC Members, Non-Members Agree to Cut Production by 10m Barrels of Oil
Kayhan:
1- Ansarullah Rejects Saudi Offer of 14-Day Ceasefire, Calls It Deceit
2- Iran Leader Urges Synergy, Support for the Needy
Mardom Salari:
1- $1.6 Billion Worth of Iran’s Assets Unblocked by Luxembourg Court
2- Smart Social Distancing Plan Enforced in Iran as of Saturday
Sazandegi:
1- Marx behind Mask: Why Physical Corona Leads to Spiritual One? How Coronaism Leads to New Form of Marxism?
Shargh:
1- Escape from Zero Point: Oil Producers May Agree on 15m/bpd Production Cut
2- Chinese Envoy to Iran; Mission at Time of Corona