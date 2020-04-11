A Look at Iranian Newspaper Front Pages on April 11

Abrar:

1- Iran Welcomes Appointment of Al-Kazemi as New PM of Iraq

2- Iran Leader: People Shone in Coronavirus Test

3- AEOI Spokesman: Iran Plans to Reach 1m SWU in Uranium Enrichment

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Voters’ Hatred of Socialism Costs Sanders Dearly

* Why Leftist Thoughts Have Become So Unpopular in West

2- Rouhani Warns IMF

Arman-e Melli:

1- Iran Leader Urges Gov’t to Immediately Help Weaker Strata of Society

2- FM: Iran Welcomes Russia’s Idea of Creating Green Corridor

3- OPEC+ Agree on Oil Production Cut

Etemad:

1- Murder Using Weapon of Sanctions: The Political Cost Paid by Trump

Ettela’at:

1- Smart Social Distancing Plan Enforced in Iran While Observing Health Protocols

2- OPEC Members, Non-Members Agree to Cut Production by 10m Barrels of Oil

Kayhan:

1- Ansarullah Rejects Saudi Offer of 14-Day Ceasefire, Calls It Deceit

2- Iran Leader Urges Synergy, Support for the Needy

Mardom Salari:

1- $1.6 Billion Worth of Iran’s Assets Unblocked by Luxembourg Court

2- Smart Social Distancing Plan Enforced in Iran as of Saturday

Sazandegi:

1- Marx behind Mask: Why Physical Corona Leads to Spiritual One? How Coronaism Leads to New Form of Marxism?

Shargh:

1- Escape from Zero Point: Oil Producers May Agree on 15m/bpd Production Cut

2- Chinese Envoy to Iran; Mission at Time of Corona