Now the girl’s wish has come true in the Shush Castle located in the ancient city of Susa in south-western Iran.
What follows are IRNA’s photos of the queen and her royal guards:
Zeynab, a seven-year-old Iranian girl, is battling against cancer. She always wished to become a queen one day and have her own castle and treasure.
