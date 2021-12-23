51 people killed by Covid in Iran

The total Covid fatalities stand at 131,262. Since Wednesday, 1,932 new infections of Covid were logged. The total caseload is 6,179,817 people. The majority of them, that is, 6,601,343 people have recovered from Covid.

Meanwhile, the total number of doses administered in Iran is now 115,249,231 doses. Despite the downward trend in deaths and infections compared to the time when the fifth wave of Covid killed hundreds and infected thousands daily, authorities say the vaccination process will continue forcefully until the entire population is triple-vaxxed.

Currently there are no red zones in Iran in terms of Covid risk and most cities and towns are marked blue, the lowest level of danger from the disease.

But the Health Ministry has reported a few cases of Omicron, the latest strain of Covid which has spread like wildfire around the world, most notably in the US and Europe.

The new variant is said to be way more contagious than Delta, though less deadly.