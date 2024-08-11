500 medical personnel killed since start of Gaza war: Palestinian Health Ministry

In a statement, the ministry said more than 310 other health workers have been arrested, while 130 ambulances have been destroyed in Gaza by Israeli soldiers.

Health facilities and workers in the occupied West Bank have also been subjected to more than 340 attacks, it announced, adding that a deliberate targeting of medical infrastructure by Israel has deprived Palestinian citizens of access to basic healthcare services.

The ministry stated poor water and sanitation conditions, along with overcrowding, have led to an increase in diseases and early deaths, noting that Gaza is facing a public health disaster.

The Israeli onslaught has killed nearly 39,800 victims since October following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the coastal enclave.