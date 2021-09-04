4.55 deaths as 220mln contract COVID-19 worldwide

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 219.8 million on Saturday, with more than 4.55 million deaths, the latest data from Johns Hopkins University showed.

According to the JHU, more than 219,828,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide and over 4,553,800 have died, as the more-infectious Delta variant threatens areas with low vaccination rates and strains healthcare systems in poor countries.

The United States is currently the leading country in terms of confirmed novel coronavirus cases, which exceed 39,850,300 million [with 647,580 deaths].

The virus-hit country is followed by India (with 32,945,900 cases and 440,225 deaths) and Iran (with more than 5 million cases and over 109,500 deaths).